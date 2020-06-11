×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ANC candidate for Matungu mini-poll causes disquiet as rivals fight back

By Brian Kisanji | December 21st 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Matungu branch ODM Chairman Paul Posho (left). [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Fear of losing the Matungu parliamentary seat is said to have informed ANC’s decision to handpick its candidate for the March 4 by-election.

The Musalia Mudavadi-led party is facing stiff competition in its efforts to retain the seat left vacant by the late Justus Murunga, from among others, Raila Odinga’s ODM. 

The party has settled on Peter Nabulindo -- who ran on Ford Kenya’s ticket in the 2017 General Election but lost narrowly to Murunga -- to be the party’s flag bearer.

ANC is confident its candidate will deliver the seat as he appears to enjoy support from the majority Bashitsetse clan of the Wanga, one of the sub-tribes of Luhya.

Mudavadi is not leaving anything to chance given ODM and Jubilee are plotting how they will snatch the seat. On Saturday, six ANC lawmakers held a closed-door meeting at Nabulindo’s Ejinja home and emerged to announce they had endorsed him for the seat.

Read More

Meeting attended

The night meeting was attended by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, MPs Sakwa Bunyasi (Nambale), Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Alfred Agoi (Sabatia), Ayub Savula (Lugari) and Edward Kaunya (Teso North).

The politicians said they wanted to ensure they beat today’s deadline issued by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, when political parties must have submitted names of candidates participating in their primaries.

The leaders said they endorsed Nabulindo with Mudavadi’s blessing. The candidate will be handed his nomination certificate today.

The MPs were optimistic Nabulindo would win the seat, saying they were banking on his popularity in the area.

“We have done our survey and with our party leader’s blessing, we have endorsed the popular Nabulindo as our preferred candidate,” said Malala.

He said their intention was to retain the seat and having Nabulindo, who came second to Murunga in 2017, gives ANC an upper hand ahead of the by-election. Nabulindo garnered 10,636 votes against Murunga’s 18,088. David Were managed 8,618 votes to finish third.

Campaigns because

“ANC will bankroll our candidate’s campaigns because we cannot afford to lose the seat,” said Savula.

Also keen to influence the outcome of the poll is Deputy President William Ruto, who has been reinvigorated by the Msambweni by-election where the Independent candidate he supported, Feisal Bader, thrashed his rivals, including ODM’s Omar Boga.

Ruto allied MPs from Western have vowed to ensure a candidate identified by the deputy president wrests the seat from ANC. But Raila has warned ODM will field a candidate in Matungu to snatch the seat from ANC’s grip.

Nabulindo was elated by his endorsement and vowed to floor his competitors. “I am happy that the party has trusted me. I will strive to consolidated Matungu’s votes by reaching out to the electorate,” he said.

But the decision to hand the ticked to Nabulindo has not gone down well with some party members who considered themselves more qualified. Some of them say Nabulindo is an outsider.

At least nine candidates were preparing for ANC party primaries only for Nabulindo to be handed the ticket. They were Asomba Nesembe, late Murunga’s wife Christabel Amunga and son Eugene Ambwere, as well as Matungu CDF chairman Athman Wangara.

Others were Auma Faida, former mayor Anzelimo Kongoti and Mombasa-based lawyer Charles Kasamani.

Nesembe, who finished second in ANC nominations ahead of 2017 elections, termed Nabulindo’s endorsement unfair and undemocratic. He said ANC members will not allow non-members to run away with the party’s ticket.

“We worked with Murunga to ensure he won the seat and as a bonafide member of ANC, I ought to have been given an opportunity,” said Nasembe.

Kasamani said ANC’s leadership should have given preference to loyalists as opposed to new entrants.

“I personally feel I am a front runner in this election and the ANC should come to the ground and give a deserving member the ticket as opposed to handing it to a newbie over the party’s life members,” said Kasamani.

A meeting where the late MP’s family was to agree on who to support between Murunga’s wife Christabel, son Eugene and Wangara flopped. Later on Friday, Murunga’s extended family endorsed Christabel to run for the seat.

Those close to Christabel told The Standard she may run as an independent candidate after her prospects of clinching the ANC ticket were scuttled.

Peter Nabulindo- ANC party ticket front runner for the March 4, 2021 Matungu by-election.

Fair nominations

“The only person who can complete the work started by the late MP is the wife. We hope the ANC primaries will be fair in their nominations and if not, Christabel will be going all the way as an independent candidate,” George Nyongesa, who was Murunga’s personal assistant, had said earlier.

Eugene and Wangara are reportedly reluctant to accept Nabulindo as the ANC candidate. Ruto’s allies are said to have been planning to support Nabulindo before ANC snatched him.

“We know Murunga was a friend of Deputy President William Ruto and it would be good if we had his successor as a person who is allied to the Tangatanga team,” said Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali.

It is also a race against time for ODM, which appears to be split between endorsing Were and Paul Achayo, who was the Orange party’s candidate in 2017.

Paul Posho, a close ally of Raila, has also shown interest in the ODM party ticket. And Ford-K National Youth leader Benard Wakoli has declared interest in the seat even though his party says it will not field a candidate.

Party leader Moses Wetang’ula said the party will support ANC’s candidate in the by-election.

But Wakoli has dismissed Wetang’ula’s statement as his personal views, saying Ford Kenya has structures through which such decisions are made.

Related Topics
ANC Matungu By-Election
Share this story
Previous article
Moi’s BBI meetings stir succession talks
Next article
Family gets reprieve in 70-acre land grab case

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Kenyan firm bags InsurTech of the year award
Kenyan firm bags InsurTech of the year award

LATEST STORIES

How Artificial Intelligence is transforming sports as we know it
How Artificial Intelligence is transforming sports as we know it

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

4 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

10 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

10 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Inside Uhuru, Raila plan for Nairobi

Inside Uhuru, Raila plan for Nairobi
Moses Nyamori and Nzau Musau 1 hour ago
Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother

Grade Four boy now caring for siblings, ailing mother
Fred Kibor 1 hour ago
Schoolgirl, 11, named honorary warden

Schoolgirl, 11, named honorary warden
Renson Mnyamwezi 1 hour ago
Understand your risk for diabetes

Understand your risk for diabetes
The Conversation 1 day ago

More stories

Quit now, Raila tells IEBC team as it gets Sh93m

By Eric Abuga and Dominic Omondi
Quit now, Raila tells IEBC team as it gets Sh93m

Raila dismisses IEBC on demands for an increased BBI budget

By Eric Abuga
Raila dismisses IEBC on demands for an increased BBI budget

Sonko’s love-hate relationship with county assembly led to impeachment

By Josphat Thiong'o
Sonko’s love-hate relationship with county assembly led to impeachment

Sonko’s lawyer Kinyanjui steals show with Kiswahili eloquence

By Japheth Ogila
Sonko’s lawyer Kinyanjui steals show with Kiswahili eloquence

It’s over for Sonko

By Japheth Ogila
It’s over for Sonko

Gideon: MCAs key to law reforms

By Lydiah Nyawira
Gideon: MCAs key to law reforms
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.