Kabaka’s succession discourse begins ahead of burial

By Erastus Mulwa | December 20th 2020 at 14:40:35 GMT +0300

Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka at a past function. [File]

The death of Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka has triggered a succession discourse across in county even before his burial ceremony that has been slated for Tuesday.

Although no single aspirant has come out openly to declare their interest in occupying the political seat left behind by Kabaka; social media is awash with political debate on who the next Machakos senator will be.

Several names and posters of various potential aspirants of the yet to be declared vacant seat are all over the place, laying the ground for what is likely to be a fierce political contest early next year.

Some of the individuals whose campaign posters have been doing rounds on social media platforms include the first deputy governor of Machakos Bernard Kiala, former Matungulu MP aspirant Magdalene Ndawa, and Nairobi based businessman Gilbert Maluki.

Former chief officer with the Machakos County government Jackson Kalla, who is a wiper party strategist and key ally of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, has also been mentioned as a likely front runner in the upcoming race.

Read More

Analysts say the race to succeed Kabaka will be a bruising one considering the appetite by various existing political formations to stamp their authority.

“We are likely to be treated to a fierce political battle involving political troops loyal to deputy president William Ruto’s ‘Hustler’ movement, governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap outfit, and of course Kalonzo’s Wiper party,” said David Mutie, a Kangundo voter.

However, the political excitement has angered Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti who has condemned the early campaigns to replace Kabaka.

“Senator Kabaka is not buried yet and people are already in the field asking for his seat. This is upsetting,” Wavinya posted on her Facebook page.

The late senator will be buried on Tuesday at his home in Mikuyu village in Itunduimuni sub-location, Masinga Sub County. He passed on last week in Nairobi Hospital while undergoing treatment.

