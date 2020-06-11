Independent candidate Abdallah takes early lead in Msambweni

Independent candidate in the Msambweni by-election Faisal Abdallah votes at Gazi Primary School.

As the vote counting in the Msambweni by-election was underway, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission urged Kenyans to ignore unofficial results.

However, unofficial results seemed to place independent candidate Faisal Abdallah ahead of ODM's Omar Boga.

Provisional results at 11.12pm for Msambweni by-election placed Feisal in the lead with 2,501, followed by ODM's Boga with 2,427.

Other candidates in the race are Wiper's Shee Mahmoud Abdulrahman (105), UGM's Hamisi Mwakaonje (27), Marere Wa Mwachai (20), Ali Hassan (38) and Charlse Bambo Bilali (7), Sharlet Akinyi (2) and Mansury Kumaka (3). The results are from 27 out of the 129 polling stations.

oga's campaign trail enjoyed the support of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who went against Kwale's Salim Mvurya in expressing their significant attachment to the contest.

Today’s by-election in Msambweni, Kwale County, puts to test the political might of President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga on one side against that of Deputy President William Ruto on the other.

Raila has held the constituency in his grip since 2007, and is backing Boga of ODM. The constituency of more than 69,000 voters is set to elect an MP following the death of Suleiman Dori eight months ago. Tallying underway in Msambweni on December 15, 2020.

Uhuru’s Jubilee party did not field a candidate in respect to the spirit of the Handshake, which has been perceived as a silent backing of the ODM candidate.

But for DP Ruto, whose allies are backing Abdallah, an independent contestant, it is about removing Raila’s grip on the Coast as he (Ruto) prepares for the high stakes 2022 General Election.