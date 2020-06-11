Arrest of leaders, bribery claims at Msambweni poll

ODM candidate Omar Boga (in white face mask) is escorted by his supporters after voting at Jogoo polling centre in Msambweni, Kwale County, on December 15, 2020. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Drama, violence, arrests, bribery claims and low turn-out rocked the Msambweni by-election.

In the melee that ensued, former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama, Belgut MP Nelson Koech and a man identified as John Kiarie (not the MP) were arrested over alleged election malpractices.

Police said Nyali MP Mohamed Ali and Lunga Lunga’s Khatib Mwashetani were also being sought over chaos at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School polling centre.

Muthama, Koech, Kiarie and another man identified only as Kipyegon were driven in a police vehicle from Msambweni to Mombasa, about 55km away, and booked at the Port police station.

They were grilled by anti-terror police before they were booked. By the time of going to press they were still in custody.

Read More

“Still being held incommunicado, tilting the playing field through threats, intimidation and arbitrary arrests will not change the will of the people. Our independent candidate, incoming MP Feisal (Bader) is winning with a great margin,” Muthama tweeted last night.

On Monday night, 56 agents of independent candidate Mr Bader were also arrested for violating the curfew and charged at the Kinondo court. They were fined Sh1,000 each.

And top police officers in Msambweni were reportedly ordered to stand-down and Lunga Lunga OCPD Peter Dzimbi took over security locally.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

“We have the Lungalunga police boss here at Msambweni for election duties,” said Kwale County Police Commander Joseph Nthege.

Supporters of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Mwashetani’s clashed at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School over claims of bribery of voters. Diani resident Binti Mohamed casts her vote at Mwakigwena Primary School in Msambweni,Kwale County, on December 15, 2020. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Minor injuries

The Lunga Lunga MP suffered minor injuries after irate youths accosted him claiming he was bribing voters.

Human rights activists and election observers criticised security personnel for alleged selective action against leaders and constituents.

ODM candidate Omar Boga, who cast his vote at the Jogoo Grounds in Bongwe Gombato Ward at 8am exuded confidence he would win the election, but accused his opponents of causing confusion in his strongholds to disrupt voter turnout.

“I know their tactics. The people of Msambweni are peaceful and we shall not agree to be used to cause discomfort at a time like this,” Mr Boga said.

He said he was satisfied with the way IEBC conducted the exercise. “We are being sanitised and our temperatures taken before we are allowed to cast our votes. This is excellent,” said Boga.

He accused the Nyali MP (Ali) and activist Mghandi Kalinga of causing fracas at Mwaroni polling centre in Bongwe Gombato Ward. “They roughed up an ODM agent and took his phone after accusing him of bribing voters. They took off when youth riding on boda bodas arrived,” he claimed.

Ali, however, denied the allegations.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir engaged in a heated argument with the Nyali MP that almost degenerated into a physical fight.

Bader, who voted at the Gazi Primary School polling station in Kinondo Ward, said he was confident he would clinch the seat.

“I have waited like all the other Msambweni residents for this day. We have been without parliamentary representation for the last eight months. However, I am urging voters to ensure that they come out to vote,” said Bader.

Soy MP and Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany said they were confident Bader would win.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, who was present in the Kinondo court, claimed the law was applied selectively. “This is malice. It is unfair to arrest our agents and spare those of the ODM candidate. This is meant to intimidate supporters of Feisal and confirms our fears of rigging out Feisal,” said Mr Mvurya. IEBC staff put final touches on ballot boxes in Msambweni on December 14, 2020. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

He claimed it was clear ODM planned to rig the poll. However, ODM Kwale chair Hassan Mwanyoha said the governor panicked after sensing defeat.

Mr Mwanyoha claimed those arrested admitted in court that they violated the curfew.

Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama said he was in Msambweni to show solidarity with the ODM candidate. “We are here to offer moral support to Boga. We are keen to ensure the people of Msambweni, which is cosmopolitan, vote peacefully and elect their preferred leader,” he said.

Kwale Gema community official David Ndirangu warned leaders against using the by-election to divide Msambweni people.

There was drama earlier when Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan prevented police officers, who had arrested one of his staff Said Jambia from driving off with him for allegedly taking pictures at a polling station.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris and Kwale Senator Issa Boy secured the release of Jambia, who had been bundled inside a Probox.

Jambia was arrested at Ramisi and driven to Magodi Primary School.

Human Rights Agenda Executive director Yusuf Lule, whose organisation is one of the accredited observers, said there was selective application of law by police and rampant voter bribery.

“Signs of violence emerged days before the polls when rival groups engaged in social media politics that went full throttle to physical fights,” he said.

- Reports by Patrick Beja, Philip Mwakio and Weldon Kipkemoi