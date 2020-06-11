×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Arrest of leaders, bribery claims at Msambweni poll

By Standard Team | December 16th 2020 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

ODM candidate Omar Boga (in white face mask) is escorted by his supporters after voting at Jogoo polling centre in Msambweni, Kwale County, on December 15, 2020. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Drama, violence, arrests, bribery claims and low turn-out rocked the Msambweni by-election.

In the melee that ensued, former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama, Belgut MP Nelson Koech and a man identified as John Kiarie (not the MP) were arrested over alleged election malpractices.

Police said Nyali MP Mohamed Ali and Lunga Lunga’s Khatib Mwashetani were also being sought over chaos at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School polling centre.

Muthama, Koech, Kiarie and another man identified only as Kipyegon were driven in a police vehicle from Msambweni to Mombasa, about 55km away, and booked at the Port police station.

They were grilled by anti-terror police before they were booked. By the time of going to press they were still in custody.

Read More

“Still being held incommunicado, tilting the playing field through threats, intimidation and arbitrary arrests will not change the will of the people. Our independent candidate, incoming MP Feisal (Bader) is winning with a great margin,” Muthama tweeted last night.

On Monday night, 56 agents of independent candidate Mr Bader were also arrested for violating the curfew and charged at the Kinondo court. They were fined Sh1,000 each.

And top police officers in Msambweni were reportedly ordered to stand-down and Lunga Lunga OCPD Peter Dzimbi took over security locally. 

“We have the Lungalunga police boss here at Msambweni for election duties,” said Kwale County Police Commander Joseph Nthege. 

Supporters of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Mwashetani’s clashed at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School over claims of bribery of voters. 

Diani resident Binti Mohamed casts her vote at Mwakigwena Primary School in Msambweni,Kwale County, on December 15, 2020. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Minor injuries

The Lunga Lunga MP suffered minor injuries after irate youths accosted him claiming he was bribing voters.

Human rights activists and election observers criticised security personnel for alleged selective action against leaders and constituents.

ODM candidate Omar Boga, who cast his vote at the Jogoo Grounds in Bongwe Gombato Ward at 8am exuded confidence he would win the election, but accused his opponents of causing confusion in his strongholds to disrupt voter turnout. 

“I know their tactics. The people of Msambweni are peaceful and we shall not agree to be used to cause discomfort at a time like this,” Mr Boga said. 

He said he was satisfied with the way IEBC conducted the exercise. “We are being sanitised and our temperatures taken before we are allowed to cast our votes. This is excellent,” said Boga. 

He accused the Nyali MP (Ali) and activist Mghandi Kalinga of causing fracas at Mwaroni polling centre in Bongwe Gombato Ward. “They roughed up an ODM agent and took his phone after accusing him of bribing voters. They took off when youth riding on boda bodas arrived,” he claimed.

Ali, however, denied the allegations.

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir engaged in a heated argument with the Nyali MP that almost degenerated into a physical fight. 

Bader, who voted at the Gazi Primary School polling station in Kinondo Ward, said he was confident he would clinch the seat. 

“I have waited like all the other Msambweni residents for this day. We have been without parliamentary representation for the last eight months. However, I am urging voters to ensure that they come out to vote,” said Bader. 

Soy MP and Jubilee Party Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany said they were confident Bader would win. 

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, who was present in the Kinondo court, claimed the law was applied selectively. “This is malice. It is unfair to arrest our agents and spare those of the ODM candidate. This is meant to intimidate supporters of Feisal and confirms our fears of rigging out Feisal,” said Mr Mvurya.

IEBC staff put final touches on ballot boxes in Msambweni on December 14, 2020. [Omondi Onyango,Standard]

He claimed it was clear ODM planned to rig the poll. However, ODM Kwale chair Hassan Mwanyoha said the governor panicked after sensing defeat. 

Mr Mwanyoha claimed those arrested admitted in court that they violated the curfew. 

Lamu West MP Stanley Muthama said he was in Msambweni to show solidarity with the ODM candidate. “We are here to offer moral support to Boga. We are keen to ensure the people of Msambweni, which is cosmopolitan, vote peacefully and elect their preferred leader,” he said. 

Kwale Gema community official David Ndirangu warned leaders against using the by-election to divide Msambweni people.

There was drama earlier when Kwale Woman Representative Zulekha Hassan prevented police officers, who had arrested one of his staff Said Jambia from driving off with him for allegedly taking pictures at a polling station. 

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris and Kwale Senator Issa Boy secured the release of Jambia, who had been bundled inside a Probox. 

Jambia was arrested at Ramisi and driven to Magodi Primary School. 

Human Rights Agenda Executive director Yusuf Lule, whose organisation is one of the accredited observers, said there was selective application of law by police and rampant voter bribery.

“Signs of violence emerged days before the polls when rival groups engaged in social media politics that went full throttle to physical fights,” he said. 

- Reports by Patrick Beja, Philip Mwakio and Weldon Kipkemoi

Related Topics
Msambweni by-election
Share this story
Previous article
'We've all tested negative for COVID-19' - Newcastle boss
Next article
Writing on the wall for ODM as rival Feisal takes early lead in Msambweni

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Will ‘handshake’ work for or against Boga?
Will ‘handshake’ work for or against Boga?

LATEST STORIES

Manchester City drop more points as West Brom claim Etihad draw
Manchester City drop more points as West Brom claim Etihad draw

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

5 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

5 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

29 days ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?
Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

1 month ago

Explainer: Why recounts rarely change the results of U.S. elections

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid
Stephen Rutto 11 hours ago
Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power

Government reforms cast dark shadow over new dawn for solar power
Macharia Kamau 17 hours ago
Too good a deal? Meet the man wooing Kenyans into forex trade

Too good a deal? Meet the man wooing Kenyans into forex trade
Wainaina Wambu 17 hours ago
Ashanti: I didn't contract Covid-19 on trip to Kenya

Ashanti: I didn't contract Covid-19 on trip to Kenya

Kirsten Kanja 20 hours ago

More stories

BBI good for central Kenya, says Gideon

By Lydiah Nyawira
BBI good for central Kenya, says Gideon

Low turnout and bribery claims mar by-elections

By Standard Team
Low turnout and bribery claims mar by-elections

Msambweni decides

By Japheth Ogila
Msambweni decides

Kings and queens of loose talk run wild in campaigns

By Brian Otieno
Kings and queens of loose talk run wild in campaigns

Five wards to decide their next MCA in today’s polls

By Standard Team
Five wards to decide their next MCA in today’s polls

It is tight race for Kisumu North ward poll

By Standard Correspondent
It is tight race for Kisumu North ward poll
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.