Ex-Senator Muthama arrested in Msambweni as claims of bribery, intimidation emerge

By Japheth Ogila | December 15th 2020 at 14:57:23 GMT +0300

Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama has been arrested during the ongoing Msambweni mini poll that has so far been riddled with claims of voter bribery and intimidations.

Muthama revealed on his Twitter page that he had been arrested in Diani, Msambweni, and whisked to Port Police Station. He protested his arrest saying he is innocent even as law enforcers accused him of causing a disturbance.

He said, “I have just been arrested with no cause in Diani, Mswambeni and currently been booked at KPA police station. I have numerously been asking the officer why am being arrested, "orders from above!"

Muthama and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale have been leading a campaign for independent candidate Feisal Bader, who also enjoys the support of the Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.

The Msambweni constituents began voting amidst strict conformity with containment measures put in place by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday morning.  Nonetheless, the exercise that has largely been reported to be peaceful has been rocked with rumours of widespread voter bribery and intimidations.

ODM side and the Tanga Tanga faction have accused each other of compromising the process. Tanga Tanga side alleges use of state machinery to intimidate Feisal's supporters as ODM side allege voter bribery by some Tanga Tanga MPs.

For instance, on Tuesday morning, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya—who is an ally of the DP—claimed that polling agents of Mr Bader were arrested yesterday without any offence.

“There are 26 people who were arrested yesterday for no reason. Among them were our deputy chief agent and agent coordinator. Despite their arrest, there are individuals from ODM’s side who have been going around bribing voters,” claimed Mvurya, as he addressed the press.

He protested the arrest of the youth saying they had been attacked and had documentation to show that they had been treated and OB numbers for their complaints, but the police never heeded to their complaints.

Mvurya claimed that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and other ODM leaders in the region had teamed up with security personnel to influence the voting and ensure victory for ODM candidate.

“We wat the Inspector General to ensure that there is a free and fair election. It is all clear the Feisal is ahead and it is very unfortunate that ODM candidate has the support of the state to win this election which is unfair,” he protested.

These claims were denied by ODM candidate Omar Boga who addressed the media after casting his vote at Jogoo polling station in Bongwe Ward.

 

Boga exuded confidence in the process as he lauded the IEBC for doing its best in ensuring strict adherence with health safety rules. He said he was satisfied with the voting process as of the time and emphasised that the residents wanted a democratically elected leader.

Boga would then make claims that Tanga Tanga leaders wanted to fan chaos in his strongholds to inflict fear and deny him victory.

“Our constituents love peace. They will just vote and head home. We don’t like fighting. They want to cause chaos in my strongholds so that the turnout remains low. We are appealing to the security personnel to enhance safety,” he said, adding, “Some of them were arrested as they tried to bribe voters. So far we have locked this place and whoever will try to bribe voters here will be handed over to the authorities.”

For the better part of the afternoon, a short video clip showing Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani caught up in a fracas with some youth emerge— running parallel with the claims of voter bribery.

