Msambweni votes as IEBC outlines Covid rules

Msambweni constituents are voting in Kenya's first Covid-era parliamentary election.

Consequently, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced safety rules to avert the spread of Covid-19 during voting.

“Voters, candidates and agents are urged to maintain order at the polling station and to avoid wearing or carrying campaign materials and to avoid campaigning while on the queue,” the polling body said on Tuesday morning, adding that the exercise started at 6 am.

The voter identification process which involves biometrically scanning the fingerprints has been secured by the introduction of hand sanitisers. The commission is also taking body temperatures as required by the Ministry of Health protocols. The IEBC tweeted:

Read More

In compliance with COVID 19 protocols the Commission is using hand sanitizers and thermo guns in the #Dec15byelections. Appropriate social distance is being observed and election officials have been provided with masks and face shields to ensure their safety and that of voters. pic.twitter.com/4im5rwGWsq — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) December 15, 2020

#Dec15byelections update, Polling stations opened at 6AM and voting is currently underway. sanitization and taking of temperatures is also part of the pre voting routine. Voters are being identified biometrically before being allowed to vote.#talkwithIEBC #Dec15byelections pic.twitter.com/56SVOBOhTO Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers! December 15, 2020

Voters queue as they keep social distance in Msambweni mini poll. [Photo: Courtesy]

Highlights

6:am: IEBC opens the polling stations as voters make their way to cast their votes. IEBC announces health safety guidelines to safeguard the exercise.

9:30 am ODM candidate Omar Iddi Boga votes at Jogoo polling station in Bongwe/Gombato Ward.

The candidates and interests

Msambweni parliamentary by-election is a battleground pitting various political personalities with lots of interest at stake ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Former MCA and renowned politician in the area Omar Boga of ODM Party carries the political hopes of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga—a man who has enjoyed the political clout in the area since 2007.

While marketing his candidate in a recent trip to the Coast, Raila said Boga’s victory would mean good fortunes for the Building Bridges Initiative whose amendment bill is currently at the table of the IEBC.

Mr Odinga urged the electorates to vote for Boga on account that by doing so, they would be reaffirming their support for his newfound relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta under the banner of the handshake.

He has packaged himself as the Handshake candidate that stands for the unity and tranquillity and angles to transcend various borders to unite the electorates.

“I am a government candidate because the president and his government have endorsed me under the Handshake arrangement,” Boga told The Standard.

Boga has the support of ODM leaders from the Coast among them Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi, Likoni MP Mishi Mboko among others.

His closest challenger is Feisal Bader, a man who opted for independent candidature after Jubilee Party, which he hoped to use backtracked on fielding a candidate in the poll.

Mr Bader enjoys the support of Deputy President William Ruto and his allies. That political figures in the Coastal region such as Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, Mohamed Ali (Nyali), former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar and Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya held his hands is a statement to behold.

Through Bader’s candidate, DP Ruto and his allies seek to unlock Mr Odinga’s grip from the region and make a statement ahead of the general election.

The parliamentary seat has also attracted other candidates like for area MP Marere wa Mwachai of The National Vision Party, Khamis Mwakaonje (United Green Movement), Sheikh Mahmoud Abdurahman of Wiper and Ali Mwakulonda of Party of Economic Democracy.

The other two independent candidates are Charles Bilali and Mansour Kumaka after Sharlet Akiny resigned midway and endorsed Boga.

Msambweni has over 69,000 voters. They include Ramisi ward with 18,569 voters, Kinondo (19,014), Bongwe-Gombato (17,538) and Ukunda (21,500).