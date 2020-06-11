×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Infotrak gauges performance of MPs in 2019-2020 period

By Japheth Ogila | September 27th 2020 at 03:24:22 GMT +0300

Emuhaya Member of Parliament Omboko Milemba. [File, Standard]

Emuhaya Member of Parliament Omboko Milemba is the most performing legislator in the National Assembly for the 2019/2020 period, Infotrak study has revealed.

According to the research study, titled “Countytrak Elected Leaders Popularity Index”, Milemba, who doubles up as the chairperson of Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) leads his colleagues with a score of 75.4 per cent.

Trailing him are his counterparts Johana Ng’eno (Emurura Dikirr) and Vincent Musau (Mwala) who come second and third respectively, with scores of 71.4 per cent and 70.8 per cent. Khwisero MP Christopher Wang’aya comes fourth with a score of 70.0 per cent closing the bracket of top four performers.

According to Infotrak Founder and CEO Angela Ambitho, the study involved sampling responses from constituents who gauged the performance of their area leaders on their legislative duties and utilization of CDF funds.

“For some, this could be their legislative prowess and eloquence in parliamentary debates, for others, it could be the proper handling of public finances such as CDF, for others development projects while for others it could be the personal touch and interpersonal skills and charisma with which the politicians handle their electorate.

 In the end, it is the kind of synthesis that the respondents in this study used to gauge the performance of their elected leaders that the electorate will use in determining who to elect in the next general election,” Ambitho states in the preliminary of the study.

The respondents, who were drawn from all the 290 constituencies in the country were asked to gauge the performance of the leaders on a scale of 1 to 10, where 1 signifies poor performance while 10 implies excellent delivery.

 Some of the notable names appearing on the top 20 list include Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) who comes at position nine with 67.3 per cent, Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) at number 11 with 66.6 per cent and Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) with a score of 66.5 per cent. Kibra’s Imran Okoth, recently elected after his brother’s death (Ken Okoth) made it to position 17 with a score of 64.7 per cent.

Interestingly, former Msambweni MP the late Suleiman Dori is slotted at position 30 with a score of 61.7 per cent. According to the study, Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe, who was voted in on Wiper Party ticket after a gruelling political battle with ODM is one of the top performers in Nairobi. Mawathe ties with his Alego Usonga counterpart Samuel Atandi at position 61 with a score of 57.1 per cent. Mr Mawathe follows 55th placed Timothy Wanyonyi (Westlands) who stood in for the late Ken Okoth in Kibra when Okoth was hospitalised.

Taveta legislator Naomi Shaban leads her female counterparts in the list but comes at position 32 with a score of 61.6 per cent. She is followed by Beatrice Nyaga (Tharaka) with a score of 59.7 per cent at position 46.

At the tail of the list (position 290) is Isiolo South MP Abdi Tepo with a score of 33 per cent. Mr Tepo follows Clement Kigano (Kangema) and Francis Kimani (Molo) who come at positions 289 and 288 with scores of 36.3 per cent and 37 per cent respectively.

Rongai MP Kipruto Moi has also dropped an impressive score of 63.7 per cent at number 21.  Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi comes at position 107 with a score of 53.8 per cent. Malindi’s Aisha Jumwa is positioned at 116th place with a score of 53.3 per cent as Babu Owino (Embakasi East) comes at position 133 with 52.2 per cent.

According to the study, sample sizes varied in relation to the population sizes of the counties.

“A county like Nairobi with 85 wards was allocated a larger quota sample of 2500 while smaller counties like Vihiga and Lamu were allocated quota samples of 600 respectively,” it states.

The study was conducted on November and December 2019 through to January 2020.

Below is part of the list released by Infotrak.

Related Topics
Angela Ambitho Infotrak Omboko Milemba MPs performance
Share this story
Previous article
Pacquiao confirms boxing match with MMA star McGregor
Next article
First time MPs Were, Obara emerge top in Homa Bay in latest ranking

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

First time MPs Were, Obara emerge top in Homa Bay in latest ranking
First time MPs Were, Obara emerge top in Homa Bay in latest ranking

LATEST STORIES

Report: Kuppet boss Omboko Milemba most performing MP [list]
Report: Kuppet boss Omboko Milemba most performing MP [list]

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

East or west: The bricks and mortar man with a soft heart

East or west: The bricks and mortar man with a soft heart
Peter Theuri 2 hours ago
‘My marriage felt like I was in jail...too restrictive and lonely’

‘My marriage felt like I was in jail...too restrictive and lonely’
David Odongo 2 hours ago
We are not children of a lesser God, ‘broke’ women players cry

We are not children of a lesser God, ‘broke’ women players cry
Chris Musumba 3 hours ago
Asthma: What you need to know

Asthma: What you need to know
Pauline Muindi 4 hours ago

Read More

Huduma Namba is now the new 2022 battle cry

Politics

Huduma Namba is now the new 2022 battle cry

Huduma Namba is now the new 2022 battle cry

ODM gives Raila consent to take on DP for 2022 duel

Politics

ODM gives Raila consent to take on DP for 2022 duel

ODM gives Raila consent to take on DP for 2022 duel

Kanu eyes Raila’s backyard in latest recruitment drive

Politics

Kanu eyes Raila’s backyard in latest recruitment drive

Kanu eyes Raila’s backyard in latest recruitment drive

Ruto could be creating his path out of Jubilee

Politics

Ruto could be creating his path out of Jubilee

Ruto could be creating his path out of Jubilee

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.