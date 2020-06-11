Reprieve for Sudi as judge frees him on Sh500,000 bail

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi at Nakuru Central Police Station for a court session on September 16, 2020. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard] The state had succeeded in its application at a lower court to hold Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi in custody for seven days as police investigate five counts against him, ranging from hate speech to resisting arrest.

But Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi got a reprieve after a judge released him on Sh500,000 bail pending his plea taking.

Sudi has moved to the High Court to challenge a decision by a lower court to detain him for seven more days as the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the police investigate seven charges leveled against him by the state.

Justice Joel Ngugi ordered Sudi to maintain law and order while enjoying his freedom; and avoid making utterances that may jeopardize his freedom.

He noted that the lower court wasn't proportionate in determining his detention.

“Holding a person for over 24 hours without preferring charge is unconstitutional. The state didn't satisfy the double test as the detention was not in good faith and could be avoided,” Justice Ngugi ruled.

He noted that the rights of the accused despite the charges must prevail.

“That it be presumed innocent unless proven otherwise. There were no compelling reasons to detain the accused for a week. The state made no step to show how the accused will interfere with the case,” he ruled as he set Sudi free.