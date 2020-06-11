Reprieve for Sudi as judge frees him on Sh500,000 bail

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Reprieve for Sudi as judge frees him on Sh500,000 bail

By Julius Chepkwony | September 18th 2020 at 03:31:09 GMT +0300

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi at Nakuru Central Police Station for a court session on September 16, 2020. [Kipsang Joseph,Standard]

The state had succeeded in its application at a lower court to hold Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi in custody for seven days as police investigate five counts against him, ranging from hate speech to resisting arrest. 

But Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi got a reprieve after a judge released him on Sh500,000 bail pending his plea taking.
 
Sudi has moved to the High Court to challenge a decision by a lower court to detain him for seven more days as the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the police investigate seven charges leveled against him by the state.
 
Justice Joel Ngugi ordered Sudi to maintain law and order while enjoying his freedom; and avoid making utterances that may jeopardize his freedom.
 
He noted that the lower court wasn't proportionate in determining his detention.
 
“Holding a person for over 24 hours without preferring charge is unconstitutional. The state didn't satisfy the double test as the detention was not in good faith and could be avoided,” Justice Ngugi ruled. 
 
He noted that the rights of the accused despite the charges must prevail. 
 
“That it be presumed innocent unless proven otherwise. There were no compelling reasons to detain the accused for a week. The state made no step to show how the accused will interfere with the case,” he ruled as he set Sudi free.

Three police guards attached to Deputy President William Ruto were yesterday questioned on their role in the escape of Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi from his house when the police raided with the intention of arresting him.

The officers — a chief inspector and two constables — are attached to the elite Presidential Escort Unit which guards the president, his deputy and their families.

They were summoned to police headquarters where they faced a panel of their colleagues. Officials aware of the developments said they were asked to explain why and how they were in the compound of Sudi last Friday night when a team of officers arrived there to arrest him.

The probe will be used for, among others, internal disciplinary action on the officers. They could be charged with aiding the escape of a prisoner if the team investigating the same arrive at that decision.

Preliminary reports indicate the officers had escorted the DP to his residence, where they handed him over to the GSU officers guarding his Sugoi residence.

They then left to join Sudi at his house kilometres away. When the police arrived, they were still in the compound.

Presidential escort

The presidential escort officers did not declare who they were in time. This was even after shots were fired at the entrance of the compound as the team forced its way in.

It was after the police officers gained entry that it emerged one of the members of the elite unite was armed with a Jericho pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition while his colleague had a Ceska pistol and 30 rounds of ammunition, according to police headquarters sources.

Related Topics
Oscar Sudi MP Sudi Out On Bond
Share this story
Previous article
Covid-19: Kenya records 148 new cases in last 24 hours
Next article
KFS to spend Sh5m in upgrading sports ground

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

KFS to spend Sh5m in upgrading sports ground
KFS to spend Sh5m in upgrading sports ground

LATEST STORIES

DPP appoints team to review file on Kemsa scandal
DPP appoints team to review file on Kemsa scandal

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Uhuru: Support plans to reopen our schools

Uhuru: Support plans to reopen our schools
Augustine Oduor 9 hours ago
Girl power puts new shine and focus on sports leadership

Girl power puts new shine and focus on sports leadership
Rodgers Eshitemi 9 hours ago
Clothes, groceries take over uptown walkways

Clothes, groceries take over uptown walkways
Peter Theuri 19 hours ago
Laws of the jungle

Laws of the jungle

Boniface Mithika 19 hours ago

Read More

Restructuring: Kanu Women Congress elects new officials

Politics

Restructuring: Kanu Women Congress elects new officials

Restructuring: Kanu Women Congress elects new officials

Bail or behind bars: Kapseret MP Sudi to know his fate this afternoon

Politics

Bail or behind bars: Kapseret MP Sudi to know his fate this afternoon

Bail or behind bars: Kapseret MP Sudi to know his fate this afternoon

Audit proposed amendments to cure mischief, says Ndii

Politics

Audit proposed amendments to cure mischief, says Ndii

Audit proposed amendments to cure mischief, says Ndii

It’s true, we have our problems, says ODM

Politics

It’s true, we have our problems, says ODM

It’s true, we have our problems, says ODM

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.