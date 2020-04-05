';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

DP Ruto tells security officers to stick to their lane

By Mercy Asamba | September 10th 2020 at 03:37:09 GMT +0300

DP William Ruto addresses the Kisii residents.

Deputy President William Ruto has told police officers and their boss Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to stop engaging in politics and do the jobs that they are paid to do.

Addressing his supporters in Kisii on Thursday, DP Ruto claimed that police officers had been dragged into politics with threats and intimidation and that they should stop.

“I want to tell the IG not to accept political assignments because his job is not politics, his job is security,” he said amid cheers from a crowd.

He also told administrators to disregard directives from their bosses to cause chaos in political gatherings.

SEE ALSO: Kositany, Tuju lock horns over DP, Jubilee

“Let us respect administrators so that they can do their jobs… And all those who work in the provincial administration they should carry out their jobs in according with the law. And they should not accept illegal political assignments,” the DP said.

He claimed that a section of residents had been given money by his political enemies to cause chaos but only a few of the residents heeded to the advice.

Deputy President William Ruto arrives in Kisii town. [Mike Kihaki, Standard]

In the morning, riots were witnessed in Kisii County ahead of his visit to the region.

Mobs protesting for and against Ruto visit woke up as early as 5am to barricade the Daraja Moja-Kisii road turning the road into a battleground.

Police officers used teargas to disperse the two rival groups.

SEE ALSO: I won’t be distracted by Ruto’s politics, says Joho

When the clashes subsided, police patrolled with the streets as the new Kisii Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika held a security meeting with Regional Police Commandant Lydia Ligami and DCI's David Kipsoi.

Ruto was set to fundraise for a boda-boda Sacco at Nyanchwa grounds before addressing a rally in the town.

He would then proceed to Nyamarambe Sports Ground in South Mugirango for another Harambee in aid of women and youth.

Related Topics
William Ruto Hillary Mutyambai Kisii
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Ministry of Health told to deploy personnel to counsel families whose loved ones died of coronavirus

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Outrage over MP's utterances against Uhuru and First Family
Outrage over MP's utterances against Uhuru and First Family

LATEST STORIES

Ruto tells security officers to stick to their lane
Ruto tells security officers to stick to their lane

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Anyango Atieno 16 hours ago
Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use

Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use
Peter Theuri 16 hours ago
Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over

Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over
Frankline Sunday 16 hours ago
Debt piles on the misery of patients

Debt piles on the misery of patients

Mercy Kahenda 16 hours ago

Read More

Kositany, Tuju lock horns over DP, Jubilee

Politics

Kositany, Tuju lock horns over DP, Jubilee

Kositany, Tuju lock horns over DP, Jubilee
Legislator with gift of the gab who relishes political controversy

Politics

Legislator with gift of the gab who relishes political controversy

Legislator with gift of the gab who relishes political controversy
Raila Odinga in Coast charm offensive

Politics

Raila Odinga in Coast charm offensive

Raila Odinga in Coast charm offensive
Dr Ekuru Aukot expelled from his own party

Politics

Dr Ekuru Aukot expelled from his own party

Dr Ekuru Aukot expelled from his own party

To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.