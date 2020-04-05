Ruto tells security officers to stick to their lane

SEE ALSO: Kositany, Tuju lock horns over DP, Jubilee“Let us respect administrators so that they can do their jobs… And all those who work in the provincial administration they should carry out their jobs in according with the law. And they should not accept illegal political assignments,” the DP said. He claimed that a section of residents had been given money by his political enemies to cause chaos but only a few of the residents heeded to the advice. In the morning, riots were witnessed in Kisii County ahead of his visit to the region. Mobs protesting for and against Ruto visit woke up as early as 5am to barricade the Daraja Moja-Kisii road turning the road into a battleground.
SEE ALSO: I won’t be distracted by Ruto’s politics, says JohoWhen the clashes subsided, police patrolled with the streets as the new Kisii Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika held a security meeting with Regional Police Commandant Lydia Ligami and DCI's David Kipsoi. Ruto was set to fundraise for a boda-boda Sacco at Nyanchwa grounds before addressing a rally in the town. He would then proceed to Nyamarambe Sports Ground in South Mugirango for another Harambee in aid of women and youth.