';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Raila Odinga in Coast charm offensive

By Standard Team | September 10th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

ODM Leader Raila Odinga (left) is welcomed by Governor Granton Samboja in Taita Taveta yesterday. [Renson Mnyamwezi, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga is on a fresh charm offensive to ramp up his support base in the build-up to a possible constitutional referendum and the 2022 General Election.

Part of the strategy includes consolidating his traditional strongholds as well as eating into Jubilee Party areas through his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Yesterday, the former Prime Minister began a two-day tour of the Coast to ring fence it from encroachment by Deputy President William Ruto, who has visited the region thrice in three weeks.

The focus of the tour is Taita Taveta County where Ruto has lately trained his political eyes. Some local MPs have been gravitating towards him.

SEE ALSO: Raila says Covid-19 will not delay BBI

Raila met local religious, youth, civil society and political leaders to sell the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) agenda, together with his calls for regional governments in a three tier devolution structure. 

The ODM leader said the BBI holds the key to Kenya’s progress, including unlocking the acrimony over revenue sharing since it proposes to disburse no less than 35 per cent of national revenue to counties.

He was received by Governor Granton Samboja at Taita Hills airstrip at 4.30pm. He then visited Bura, Mwatate, Mughange, Mwakishimba and other areas joined by Voi MP Jones Mlolwa. The governor is hosting Raila. 

“We are back in full swing. Reggae is back and no one will stop reggae,” Raila said at Bura referring to the BBI. He added: “The report is ready and will be handed to the president very soon.”

Joined by allies

SEE ALSO: Retired Bishop Beniah Salala says Kenyans don’t need reggae

Today, he will be joined by other top ODM leaders, including Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho. He will also engage youths and professionals under the auspices of Kikao Youth Movement to discuss opportunities and investment for the young generation. 

Yesterday, the ODM leader used the tour to fault the DP and his allies for opposing the BBI, accusing them of sowing seeds of discord. He also criticised politicians for donating funds in harambees without explaining their source.

“There are some people pouring money to churches, youth and women groups. This may be stolen money,” Raila said, adding the BBI seeks to check corruption by strengthening governance institutions.

Ruto was in the same county two weeks ago to meet delegations and allies. The DP opposed calls to change the 2010 Constitution through the BBI, saying it was not a priority. 

The ODM leader has lined up a series of meetings. According to the official programme, he will launch the European Union funded banana processing plant project in Taveta and the Wundanyi Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium before addressing a meeting in Mwatate.

SEE ALSO: Assault on Uhuru: Raila says Kenya cannot afford another war

Yesterday, Samboja led local leaders in appealing to Raila to lobby the government to enable local residents benefit from mineral resources. He also asked the former premier to help seek solutions to the prevalent human-wildlife conflicts in the area.

Raila is planning a series of tours across the country with hopes that the coronavirus infection will subside further to allow for pro-BBI rallies.    

His office at Capitol Hill in Nairobi has lately witnessed heightened activity as he hosts political figures from across the country. On Tuesday, Raila hosted leaders from Kajiado County and MPs from Migori County. On Monday, he hosted Cherang’any MP Joshua Kutuny and politician Zedekiah Kiprop, who unsuccessfully contested the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat in 2017. The two are from Ruto’s Rift Valley backyard.

Sources indicate that the meetings are aimed at forestalling disgruntlement, especially in the Coast region, following Raila’s stand on the counties’ revenue sharing standoff in the Senate.

Raila has joined Uhuru in backing a formula that gives population premium in resource sharing, which will see coastal and North Eastern counties lose billions from the national revenue.

At the weekend, Raila was in Kakamega where he declared the party’s resolve to regain control of Western region. Western has backed ODM since 2007 polls.

At the Coast, Ruto has bagged ODM MP Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar. Omar was a die-hard supporter of Raila before he decamped to Wiper in the run-up to 2017. Ruto has also won over Nyali MP Mohammed Ali.

Yesterday, Mombasa ODM branch chairman Mohamed Hatimy said the DP had the right to visit the Coast “like any other Kenyan or tourist”, adding his tours had no political implication. He described the DP’s new allies in the region as “political rejects and opportunists without a cause”.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko dismissed talk of Ruto eating into Raila’s turf at the Coast.

“Ruto can come as many times as he wishes, but even if he comes a thousand times, the Coast will remain firmly behind Baba,” said Mishi.

Samboja has close ties with Uhuru and Raila, but frosty relations with the DP, who has been wooing his local opponents like former governor John Mruttu and allied MCAs. In spite of being elected on the Wiper ticket, Samboja is playing a key role in ODM affairs especially in the local assembly whose rebellious MCAs now face sanctions from their party headquarters.

More meetings

ODM chairman John Mbadi and Secretary General Edwin Sifuna yesterday said the country should expect more political “consultations” going forward.

Joho, a key Raila ally at the Coast, earlier this week responded to Ruto’s forays, saying he will not be detracted from his development agenda.

“We cannot play politics right now. In 2022 I will be ready to play politics like it is supposed to be. Right now, we will concentrate on development,” said Joho. 

Political analyst and university lecturer Macharia Munene said any politician would be scared by political forays by their main rivals. He said some areas that have traditionally backed Raila have been infiltrated and made “free for all”. “He (Raila) has all the reasons to be concerned,” said Macharia.

He said the generation that religiously supported Raila in 2007 in Western Kenya may no longer be the majority voters. Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said Raila will be reactivating his political networks.

“He is consolidating his support base. His cylinder is shooting as he sets the stage for the BBI. He is waiting for the Covid-19 pandemic curve to flatten. Then he will be seen in his usual element,” said the National Assembly Minority Whip.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli said Raila still enjoys fanatical backing. “Raila lost some seats in Western region not because he didn’t have support, but because he allowed NASA partner parties to field their candidates,” said Atwoli. 

[Moses Nyamori, Roselyne Obala, Renson Mnyamwezi and Bernard Sanga]

Related Topics
Elections 2022 Succession Politics Raila Odinga Coast Region
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Uhuru justified to feel let down by his men
Uhuru justified to feel let down by his men

LATEST STORIES

Shock as State plans to stop varsity funding
Shock as State plans to stop varsity funding

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Reusable pads giving dignity to slum girls

Anyango Atieno 1 hour ago
Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use

Classroom to chicken coop? What law says on land use
Peter Theuri 1 hour ago
Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over

Looking for office space? Bargain deals are all over
Frankline Sunday 1 hour ago
Debt piles on the misery of patients

Debt piles on the misery of patients

Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago

Read More

Dr Ekuru Aukot expelled from his own party

Politics

Dr Ekuru Aukot expelled from his own party

Dr Ekuru Aukot expelled from his own party

Outrage over MP's utterances against Uhuru and First Family

Politics

Outrage over MP's utterances against Uhuru and First Family

Outrage over MP's utterances against Uhuru and First Family
Court to rule on MP's release tomorrow

Politics

Court to rule on MP's release tomorrow

Court to rule on MP's release tomorrow
Wiper to Kibwana: Pay dues or get punished

Politics

Wiper to Kibwana: Pay dues or get punished

Kalonzo threatens action against Governor Kibwana over subscriptions
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.