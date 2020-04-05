Raila Odinga in Coast charm offensive

ODM Leader Raila Odinga (left) is welcomed by Governor Granton Samboja in Taita Taveta yesterday. [Renson Mnyamwezi, Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga is on a fresh charm offensive to ramp up his support base in the build-up to a possible constitutional referendum and the 2022 General Election. Part of the strategy includes consolidating his traditional strongholds as well as eating into Jubilee Party areas through his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta. Yesterday, the former Prime Minister began a two-day tour of the Coast to ring fence it from encroachment by Deputy President William Ruto, who has visited the region thrice in three weeks. The focus of the tour is Taita Taveta County where Ruto has lately trained his political eyes. Some local MPs have been gravitating towards him.

Raila met local religious, youth, civil society and political leaders to sell the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) agenda, together with his calls for regional governments in a three tier devolution structure. The ODM leader said the BBI holds the key to Kenya’s progress, including unlocking the acrimony over revenue sharing since it proposes to disburse no less than 35 per cent of national revenue to counties. He was received by Governor Granton Samboja at Taita Hills airstrip at 4.30pm. He then visited Bura, Mwatate, Mughange, Mwakishimba and other areas joined by Voi MP Jones Mlolwa. The governor is hosting Raila. “We are back in full swing. Reggae is back and no one will stop reggae,” Raila said at Bura referring to the BBI. He added: “The report is ready and will be handed to the president very soon.”

Today, he will be joined by other top ODM leaders, including Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho. He will also engage youths and professionals under the auspices of Kikao Youth Movement to discuss opportunities and investment for the young generation. Yesterday, the ODM leader used the tour to fault the DP and his allies for opposing the BBI, accusing them of sowing seeds of discord. He also criticised politicians for donating funds in harambees without explaining their source. “There are some people pouring money to churches, youth and women groups. This may be stolen money,” Raila said, adding the BBI seeks to check corruption by strengthening governance institutions. Ruto was in the same county two weeks ago to meet delegations and allies. The DP opposed calls to change the 2010 Constitution through the BBI, saying it was not a priority. The ODM leader has lined up a series of meetings. According to the official programme, he will launch the European Union funded banana processing plant project in Taveta and the Wundanyi Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium before addressing a meeting in Mwatate.

Yesterday, Samboja led local leaders in appealing to Raila to lobby the government to enable local residents benefit from mineral resources. He also asked the former premier to help seek solutions to the prevalent human-wildlife conflicts in the area. Raila is planning a series of tours across the country with hopes that the coronavirus infection will subside further to allow for pro-BBI rallies. His office at Capitol Hill in Nairobi has lately witnessed heightened activity as he hosts political figures from across the country. On Tuesday, Raila hosted leaders from Kajiado County and MPs from Migori County. On Monday, he hosted Cherang’any MP Joshua Kutuny and politician Zedekiah Kiprop, who unsuccessfully contested the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat in 2017. The two are from Ruto’s Rift Valley backyard. Sources indicate that the meetings are aimed at forestalling disgruntlement, especially in the Coast region, following Raila’s stand on the counties’ revenue sharing standoff in the Senate. Raila has joined Uhuru in backing a formula that gives population premium in resource sharing, which will see coastal and North Eastern counties lose billions from the national revenue. At the weekend, Raila was in Kakamega where he declared the party’s resolve to regain control of Western region. Western has backed ODM since 2007 polls. At the Coast, Ruto has bagged ODM MP Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar. Omar was a die-hard supporter of Raila before he decamped to Wiper in the run-up to 2017. Ruto has also won over Nyali MP Mohammed Ali. Yesterday, Mombasa ODM branch chairman Mohamed Hatimy said the DP had the right to visit the Coast “like any other Kenyan or tourist”, adding his tours had no political implication. He described the DP’s new allies in the region as “political rejects and opportunists without a cause”. Likoni MP Mishi Mboko dismissed talk of Ruto eating into Raila’s turf at the Coast. “Ruto can come as many times as he wishes, but even if he comes a thousand times, the Coast will remain firmly behind Baba,” said Mishi. Samboja has close ties with Uhuru and Raila, but frosty relations with the DP, who has been wooing his local opponents like former governor John Mruttu and allied MCAs. In spite of being elected on the Wiper ticket, Samboja is playing a key role in ODM affairs especially in the local assembly whose rebellious MCAs now face sanctions from their party headquarters.ODM chairman John Mbadi and Secretary General Edwin Sifuna yesterday said the country should expect more political “consultations” going forward. Joho, a key Raila ally at the Coast, earlier this week responded to Ruto’s forays, saying he will not be detracted from his development agenda. “We cannot play politics right now. In 2022 I will be ready to play politics like it is supposed to be. Right now, we will concentrate on development,” said Joho. Political analyst and university lecturer Macharia Munene said any politician would be scared by political forays by their main rivals. He said some areas that have traditionally backed Raila have been infiltrated and made “free for all”. “He (Raila) has all the reasons to be concerned,” said Macharia. He said the generation that religiously supported Raila in 2007 in Western Kenya may no longer be the majority voters. Suna East MP Junet Mohammed said Raila will be reactivating his political networks. “He is consolidating his support base. His cylinder is shooting as he sets the stage for the BBI. He is waiting for the Covid-19 pandemic curve to flatten. Then he will be seen in his usual element,” said the National Assembly Minority Whip. Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli said Raila still enjoys fanatical backing. “Raila lost some seats in Western region not because he didn’t have support, but because he allowed NASA partner parties to field their candidates,” said Atwoli.