Assault on Uhuru: Raila says Kenya cannot afford another war

By Japheth Ogila | September 8th 2020 at 02:33:35 GMT +0300

ODM leader Raila Odinga (centre) addresses the press from his office situated in Capital Hills building in Nairobi. With him were a group of leaders from Kajiado who had paid him a visit. Odinga criticised Tanga Tanga MPs for using inflammatory utterances warning that such statements could fan chaos. [Courtesy, Standard]

In the wake of scathing attacks on President Uhuru Kenyatta by Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno and his Kapseret counterpart Oscar Sudi,  ODM leader Raila Odinga has condemned leaders using inflammatory remarks saying their utterances could plunge the country into another round of ethnic violence.

Addressing the press at his office at Capital Hills in Nairobi, Mr Odinga said Kenya had been bruised as a result of ethnic animosity and could not risk going down the same path.

Addressing top politicians from Kajiado County, who assured him that they were firmly supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, Mr Odinga called for calm and unity in the country.

“I appeal to these leaders to stand for united Kenya and against those preaching war against fellow Kenyans. This country has known bad times before because of politics. We have gone to war in 1992, 1997 and 2007. Nobody should try to take this country to war again because of politics,” Odinga said.

SEE ALSO: Johana Ng’eno: Fearless regime critic or just careless?

The delegation comprised former Kajiado Governor David Ole Nkedienye, former Nairobi Speaker Alex Ole Magelo, former Kajiado County Senator Peter Ole Mositet and Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko among others.

Mr Odinga said that the country was gearing towards normalcy and that soon the politics of Building Bridges Initiative would resume.

He said: “We are hoping that the [Covid-19]c curve will level that in the not so distant future, we are going to open up the country for wider visits and political consultation. They agree with me…that when that time comes there is a need to move with speed and conclude the BBI. I assure them that reggae will soon be back with us here. Nobody can stop reggae”

During the press briefing, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed accused the Deputy President William Ruto of letting his allies loose on the president and cabinet secretaries.

 Junet claimed the DP was not sincere when told off his allies -Johana Ng’eno and Sudi for attacking the president.

SEE ALSO: Stop badmouthing President Uhuru, Ruto tells MPs

“I want to ask the DP to spare this country the politics of war and threats and violence…. You cannot abuse other leaders to gain power including mothers of this country,” he said.

Junet urged Ruto to resign from the government if he felt that he was being frustrated. He challenged the DP to go it alone in 2022 presidential race if he (DP) felt his clout was enough to clinch the top seat.

 He said: “He has claimed that he is the one who has made Raila Odinga be the prime minister and Uhuru Kenyatta to be president. We are waiting for him to make himself president come 2022.”

Tobiko took on Sudi and Ng’eno saying that the two leaders should respect Kenyan mothers.

“I want to tell Sudi and Ng’eno that if they want a battle then they can face women in politics like me. They should leave our mothers alone,” she remarked.

SEE ALSO: Protests in Emurua Dikirr as police arrest MP Ng'engo

Their reactions come in the wake of the arrest of Emurua Dikirr legislator who has been arraigned in a Nakuru court after he was arrested on Monday over hate speech and incitement.

The MP spent his night at Nakuru Central Police Station. Ng’eno lashed at President Uhuru and talked over the Mau complex issue at a gathering on Saturday for which he was arrested.

In response to his arrest, his Kapseret counterpart Sudi hit back at the president using very strong language.

Sudi’s utterances prompted DP Ruto to, on Monday evening, call for restraint and civility when criticising the president.

“Leaders should exercise restraint and avoid insults and bad language against other Kenyans,” he said.

“Unsavoury words against mothers and Head of State is a NO, NO. No amount of anger justifies the use of offensive insulting language. There exist decent ways to communicate however one feels,” he added.

