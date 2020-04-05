';
Murkomen slams CS Tobiko for disrespecting DP Ruto

By Mireri Junior | September 4th 2020 at 09:50:28 GMT +0300

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen on Friday night hit out at Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko over what he termed disrespect to Deputy President William Ruto. 

In a bare-knuckle attack, Murkomen described the former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) as a non- performer who was given a soft landing at the environment docket because he could not deliver as a DPP.

In what is likely to fuel the Jubilee wrangles further, Murkomen said CS Tobiko (pictured)  had no moral authority to lecture DP Ruto, saying he is a small person in the Jubilee government compared to Ruto.

SEE ALSO: DP Ruto hints at ditching Jubilee ahead of 2022

“Mr Tobiko you are a mere clerk in Jubilee government. You forget so fast that you became a CS because the President was trying to get rid of you from the office of DPP. You have no moral authority to lecture your boss the DP even if he is being molested by his boss. First, try to be MCA,” he tweeted.

The fiery senator also accused Tobiko of using State resources including Cabinet secretaries to campaign for his sister Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East MP).

“While I understand Tobiko’s right to protect the sister, I wonder why he is using state resources including, CSs Mutahi Kagwe and Fred Matiang'i to promote nepotism?” he posed.

The former Jubilee Majority Leader in the Senate also questioned President Uhuru’s silence as Cabinet secretaries tear into his deputy in public functions.

“Has President Kenyatta lost control of his cabinet? CSs insulting his Deputy and each campaigning for themselves and their relatives. Terrible,” Murkomen said.

SEE ALSO: Do not be too hard on Orengo and Murkomen

In what appeared to be an all-out fallout in the ruling party, Tobiko while in the company of his Interior and Health counterparts Matiang’i and Kagwe tore into Ruto for campaigning for 2022 instead of serving Kenyans.

Speaking when the trio visited Kajiado East in Thursday, Tobiko challenged the DP to shelve the 2022 campaign through his Karen office delegations and instead help President Uhuru serve the nation.

“The office of the President is still not vacant, we still have two years away to 2022, why are people hosting delegation at Karen,”

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko Kipchumba Murkomen Jubilee wrangles
