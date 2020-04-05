Ruto says Jubilee is divided and dysfunctional

DP William Ruto when he addressed worshipers during a meeting with religious leaders in Karen home, yesterday. [Charles Kimani, DPPS, Standard]

Deputy President William Ruto has said there is no reason to amend the 2010 Constitution as proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga. The DP yesterday stepped up his crusade against the Building Bridges Initiative when he addressed religious leaders from Taita Taveta, saying the Jubilee government is dysfunctional and divided and declared that he is determined to succeed Kenyatta. “This is not the time to amend the Constitution, all is not well in government,” he said. The religious leaders from the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) and other Pentecostal churches were led by ACK Bishop Reverend Liverson Mng’onda. County Woman Representative Lydia Haika, a close ally coordinated the event . Also present were Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and Mata Ward Representative.

The DP asked the spiritual leaders to pray for him and the Jubilee government amid widening rift between him and the president. “I am challenging you to pray against the devil that is dividing the country along political and tribal-ethnic lines so that God may help us to stay put together. You have a role to play in praying for divine intervention to unify the country ahead of the next General Election,” the DP said.