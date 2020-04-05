ODM new proposal for candidates stirs storm

SEE ALSO: President Uhuru and other leaders mourn veteran politician Masoud MwahimaUniversity of Eldoret lecturer Prof James ole Kiyiapi said there is no correlation between education and leadership and challenged political parties to ensure strict adherence to their current nomination rules before thinking of new ones. “Leadership is character and nothing else. The problem in Kenya is skewed nomination which is done favouring personal relationships than merit,” Prof Kiyiapi, a former Education permanent secretary said. He recalled the past where Parliament had MPs with modest education but had a robust discussion that focused on the well-being of the country as opposed to the current crop of MPs. But ODM chairman John Mbadi maintains the proposal, if adopted by the top party organ, would boost the level and quality of House debates more so at the county assemblies.
