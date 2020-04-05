';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ODM wants BBI fast-tracked to pave way for referendum

By Protus Onyango | August 29th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

A crucial Orange Democratic Movement organ wants President Uhuru Kenyatta and the party leader Raila Odinga to expedite the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process so that a referendum can be held in good time.

The county chairpersons’ committee (pictured), which brings together the party’s chairpersons from all the 47 counties, yesterday expressed full support for the BBI process.

During a meeting in Nairobi, they said some reforms, like the reformation of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), should be done in good time.

SEE ALSO: What Raila wants changed in the Constitution

Done urgently

“As a party, we have already recommended the reforming of IEBC. This should be done urgently to pave the way for a referendum that would culminate in amendment of the Constitution,” party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said.

ODM Nairobi branch chairman George Aladwa, said the committee’s support for BBI is not just limited to the proposed constitutional amendments but also the policy, administrative and legislative changes proposed by the process.

Mr Aladwa, who is the leader of the county chairpersons’ committee, read a statement on behalf of the chairpersons. He said they were also supporting Uhuru and Raila in their quest to review the strengths and weaknesses of Kenya’s governance and political systems based on the 2010 Constitution.

“We reject the lies and propaganda that BBI governance and political reforms will expand the Executive. The recommendation for 50 per cent of the Cabinet to come from Parliament actually reduces the burden of the Executive on the taxpayer and increases accountability through Parliament,” Aladwa said.

SEE ALSO: We should seize Covid moment to change the law, says president

The committee said BBI proposals were designed to make the country’s governance more inclusive, accountable and participatory.

“We support the proposal to decongest the presidency by creating the office of the prime minister and deputies, whose occupants we know will be drawn from the National Assembly, thus not placing additional burden on the taxpayer,” Aladwa said.

They also backed changes meant to strengthen devolution by increasing the mandatory percentage of national revenue to counties and the decision to make the wards the primary centres of development in the country.

They also supported the party’s stand on zero tolerance on corruption and the need for evidence-based prosecution of corruption suspects.

[The writer is a 2019/2020 Bertha Fellow]

SEE ALSO: Kenya’s long search for the ‘perfect’ system

Related Topics
BBI referendum ODM
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Arteta fears virus spike could damage Premier League season

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Ousted Aukot fights back: 'They are destroying parties against BBI'
Ousted Aukot fights back: 'They are destroying parties against BBI'

LATEST STORIES

Covid-19: Kenya records 164 new cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19: Kenya records 164 new cases in last 24 hours

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Arab traders used sugar to lure Kendu Bay residents to Islam

Arab traders used sugar to lure Kendu Bay residents to Islam
Kevine Omollo 4 hours ago
Knec audit report gives thumbs up to new curriculum

Knec audit report gives thumbs up to new curriculum

Protus Onyango 6 hours ago
Nurse who helped deliver President Uhuru eager to meet Mama Ngina

Nurse who helped deliver President Uhuru eager to meet Mama Ngina
John Shilitsa 6 hours ago
Why 'YouTubers' badly want you on their channel

Why 'YouTubers' badly want you on their channel
Solomon Koko 6 hours ago

Read More

DP Ruto hints at ditching Jubilee ahead of 2022

Politics

DP Ruto hints at ditching Jubilee ahead of 2022

DP Ruto hints at forming new party for his 2022 presidential bid
What Raila wants changed in the Constitution

Politics

What Raila wants changed in the Constitution

The laws ODM leader Odinga wants changed
Clergy and civil society leaders review 2010 law

Politics

Clergy and civil society leaders review 2010 law

Religious leaders and judiciary reflect on milestones during Katiba day prayer
PLO Lumumba: Amend the Constitution now; Martha Karua: No way!

Politics

PLO Lumumba: Amend the Constitution now; Martha Karua: No way!

PLO Lumumba: Change the Constitution now; Martha Karua: Hold your horses!

To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.