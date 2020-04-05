SEE ALSO: Women fault parties on gender rule"We must not succumb to the paralysis of constitutional rigidity. We must treat a constitution as a living document that must constantly adjust to our emerging realities," Uhuru said in a televised address from State House, Nairobi. He explained that Kenyans should make adjustments to the law to ensure it was not a cease-fire document that enforces a zero-sum game in which the winner takes it all in elections. "I want to emphasise that we must not go for the populist path. Let us choose the bold path; that path that will assure Kenyans of sustained peace and security, and shared economic prosperity," he said. Uhuru, who had set the stage for the full reopening of the economy, said if the Covid-19 pandemic was seen an opportunity, then Kenyans "will completely re-arrange the country, its constitutional architecture and its heritage."
- READ MORE
- DP Ruto hints at ditching Jubilee ahead of 2022
- What Raila wants changed in the Constitution
- Clergy and civil society leaders review 2010 law
- PLO Lumumba: Amend the Constitution now; Martha Karua: No way!
SEE ALSO: ODM wants BBI fast-trackedCalls to review the law and possibly expand the executive have been rife since the March 2018 ‘handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga. The rapprochement gave birth to the Building Bridges Initiative, which under a nine-point agenda, promised a document that would foster unity and help to end negative ethnicity, political antagonism, corruption and other social woes that bedevil Kenya. In July 2020, the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Steering Committee said it had concluded its work and was waiting to present the report to President Uhuru Kenyatta. The release of the document has been delayed by two monthly partly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raila Odinga has, however, in recent weeks said the launch will happen soon.