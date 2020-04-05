Barrack Muluka steps down as ANC Secretary General

Barrack Muluka has resigned as Secretary-General and member of Amani National Congress (ANC) party. In a letter to ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Mulukacited the need to give the party space to make critical decisions on the population and leadership under the new Constitution ahead of the 2022 polls. “As part of giving you the necessary latitude on the arduous political journey ahead, I have now elected to step aside and move on to other horizons,” Muluka wrote.

He said he felt that he had completed his responsibilities and tasks both to the party and its leader, which included writing Mudavadi’s biography –Soaring Above the Storms of Passion and helping in the party’s reorganisation. “I am now satisfied that both assignments have been suitably done. The biography was published and launched last year. The party has meanwhile, been successfully wrestled from difficult spaces and placed on a strong footing for growth and expansion across the country,” he continued. The analyst also says that he will not belong to any political party or organization, as instructed to the registrar of political parties. His resignation comes just days after ANC crafted a new party Constitution. Muluka was appointed as ANC Secretary General in November 2017.He leaves at a time when all eyes are on ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, after an alleged failed plot to oust him and is now being linked to a budding pact with Deputy President William Ruto, a charge Muluka was quick to deny.