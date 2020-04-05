Barrack Muluka steps down as ANC Secretary General

SEE ALSO: Reprieve for Malala as Registrar faults ANC party over his expulsionHe said he felt that he had completed his responsibilities and tasks both to the party and its leader, which included writing Mudavadi’s biography –Soaring Above the Storms of Passion and helping in the party’s reorganisation. “I am now satisfied that both assignments have been suitably done. The biography was published and launched last year. The party has meanwhile, been successfully wrestled from difficult spaces and placed on a strong footing for growth and expansion across the country,” he continued. The analyst also says that he will not belong to any political party or organization, as instructed to the registrar of political parties. His resignation comes just days after ANC crafted a new party Constitution. Muluka was appointed as ANC Secretary General in November 2017.
