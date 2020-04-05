Akombe: Chiloba warned me over testifying in Msando death probe

';
Akombe: Chiloba warned me over testifying in Msando’s murder inquest

By Mireri Junior | August 2nd 2020 at 11:09:43 GMT +0300

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Dr Roselyn Akombe has today claimed she has been threatened by the commission’s former chief executive Ezra Chiloba (pictured) to shut up over ex-ICT manager Chris Msando's murder.

Dr  Akombe on Sunday took to Twitter to claim that Chiloba, had sent her a threatening mail after she expressed interest to testify in the inquest of shadowy death of Msando.

"Do not attempt to rewrite history. Our silence is not your license," read an email alleged to be from Chiloba.

SEE ALSO: IEBC likely to use KIEMS in 2022 elections- commissioner

Akombe said it was now clear that Kenyans were told the truth how Msando was killed, adding that he was ready to speak up.

She said the threats were a confirmation of her earlier assertions that Msando’s death was an inside job.

"It confirms my call for an inquiry. Kenyans deserve the truth. I owe it to you," she said.

Akombe on July 30, announced that she was ready to testify on the unsolved murder of her former colleague, Chris Msando.

Akombe asked Nelson Havi, Law Society OF Kenya boss, to take up the case in the public interest and that she was ready to testify.

SEE ALSO: IEBC is the weakest link on our walk to reforms

“May I indulge you with a request? On this anniversary of my colleague Msando’s murder, could you take this case up in the public’s interest? As I have said in the past, I am ready to testify,” she appealed

Chiloba, since his acrimonious exit from IEBC, has taken to farming in Trans Nzoia County.

He refers to what transpired as a crisis that not only rendered him jobless but also took away his peace of mind.

“It took a crisis for me to see the opportunities in farming,” he says.

“I figured I would be busy and have a healthy mind on my journey to other opportunities.”

SEE ALSO: 10 contest parties registrar position

Msando was found murdered and his body dumped in a thicket in Kikuyuin Kiambu County a week before the 2017 General Election.

His body had visible wounds and an autopsy revealed that he was strangled.

He was killed between July 30 and 31, 2017 and his relatives and opposition leaders believe he was eliminated to allow rigging.

A suspect arrested over the murder that shocked the country was later released for lack of evidence.

Family and relatives of the slain IEBC official are yet to find justice two years since he was killed.

