KANU's Acting National Treasurer Sheikh Ibrahim Mohamud (from left) Secretary-General Nick Salat, Vice-Chair, KANU Women Congress Sintoiya Kasaine and National Organising Secretary Abdulrahman Bafadhali display the party's symbol of a salute during the launch of KANU's digital membership drive at the party's headquarters in Nairobi. July 30, 2020. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi yesterday launched an online membership registration drive as the Independence party intensifies its preparations for the 2022 elections. The Baringo Senator said the party has also revised its membership cadres to ensure they are more accommodating and responsive. “We have been receiving requests from members to review membership and because we are a party that listens, I’m glad to announce that we have revised categories and developed a wide range of preferences,” Gideon said. He said that in the portal, a person can create an account and get feedback from the party, adding that to streamline the party’s nominations, they will have a register to facilitate free, fair and transparent and verifiable primaries.

“From today, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Imara are our new cadre of membership. Platinum has the highest value and Imara being the ordinary membership,” he said. Those wishing to be Platinum holders will part with Sh500,000, Gold (Sh100,000), Silver (Sh20,000), Bronze (Sh5,000) and Imara for ordinary members (Sh100). Platinum holders are for friends of the party and is a prestigious card and members can vie for the presidency. Gold cardholders can vie for any elective post as well as a position in the National Executive Council (NEC) while Silver is for those wishing to vie for the Member of County Assembly (MCA) position and county executive branch. Bronze cardholders have been left for the youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs) and Imara is for ordinary members who are also entitled to participate in the party nominations.“Each category will bear specific privileges as outlined in the party’s membership policy. The categories factor in affirmative needs of women, youth and people with disabilities. This is in conformity with fulfilling our aspiration of equity and inclusivity as captured in our constitution,” Gideon said.

The party has in recent days been on a charm offensive, as it seeks to boost its presence and influence across the country. A few weeks ago, it established a management committee to guide its operations in the run-up to the 2022 poll. “The stakes are indeed high and because we have a history to contend with, our climb will even be steeper. If there is anywhere we can draw invaluable lessons as a party, it is in our past – a past of mixed fortunes, a past of ups and downs,” he said. Salat said the party will not support any presidential candidate other than Senator Gideon. Having participated in three general elections without fielding a presidential candidate, the cockerel party now feels it is time they also fielded a presidential candidate and get the backing of others. “This time we are not supporting anybody. This time we have our own. We don’t want to remain afloat but to go for the main leadership of the country,” Salat said.

