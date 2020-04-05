SEE ALSO: Leaders urge Gideon to work with Uhuru as 2022 beckons“From today, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Imara are our new cadre of membership. Platinum has the highest value and Imara being the ordinary membership,” he said. Those wishing to be Platinum holders will part with Sh500,000, Gold (Sh100,000), Silver (Sh20,000), Bronze (Sh5,000) and Imara for ordinary members (Sh100). Platinum holders are for friends of the party and is a prestigious card and members can vie for the presidency. Gold cardholders can vie for any elective post as well as a position in the National Executive Council (NEC) while Silver is for those wishing to vie for the Member of County Assembly (MCA) position and county executive branch. Bronze cardholders have been left for the youth and persons with disabilities (PWDs) and Imara is for ordinary members who are also entitled to participate in the party nominations. High stakes “Each category will bear specific privileges as outlined in the party’s membership policy. The categories factor in affirmative needs of women, youth and people with disabilities. This is in conformity with fulfilling our aspiration of equity and inclusivity as captured in our constitution,” Gideon said.
The party has in recent days been on a charm offensive, as it seeks to boost its presence and influence across the country. A few weeks ago, it established a management committee to guide its operations in the run-up to the 2022 poll. "The stakes are indeed high and because we have a history to contend with, our climb will even be steeper. If there is anywhere we can draw invaluable lessons as a party, it is in our past – a past of mixed fortunes, a past of ups and downs," he said. Salat said the party will not support any presidential candidate other than Senator Gideon. Having participated in three general elections without fielding a presidential candidate, the cockerel party now feels it is time they also fielded a presidential candidate and get the backing of others. "This time we are not supporting anybody. This time we have our own. We don't want to remain afloat but to go for the main leadership of the country," Salat said.
