Impartiality is the biggest test for Ethekon and entire electoral commission

IEBC chairman Erustus Ethekon with commissioner Anne Nderitu at JKIA Nairobi after receiving first batch of ballot papers for the 27th November by elections. The papers which were printed in Greece at a cost of Ksh.27 million will be transported to various constituencies from Friday this week.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

All eyes are on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as it prepares for the 2027 elections. The commission must be diametrically impartial to engender trust and transparency in the electoral process. This is the biggest test for the Erastus Ethekon-led commission.

Already, from the recent by-elections, there are clear indications of the possible trajectory of the commission. In broad daylight, government officials and resources were deployed to campaign for candidates of the ruling party. Security agents were also reportedly used to tailor voting outcomes to predetermined ends.