Parliament during a past session. [File, Standard]

Members of Parliament offered a riveting year-ender that blew a lid on their veil of respectability by recalling how one of them was mugged inside the august House many moons ago.

And even though it’s been nearly three ago, Nominated MP Sabina Chege remembered the precise details, to use a clichéd expression, as though it was yesterday. It was June 8, 2023, she said, at a time she wasn’t sure if she was still in Jubilee, which had nominated her to Parliament, or the bread-based majority that the ruling coalition had just cobbled up. Kenyans have a term for this sort of political engineering: ukarabati.