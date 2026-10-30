Why the Talanta fiasco is mainly about evading questions on its runaway cost

The Raila Odinga International Stadium in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The late-afternoon news alert to journos was terse: “Prezzo Ruto to Deliver Major Announcement.” The devil, however, was in the details. This major announcement, the notice went on, would be recorded and delivered on official government social media platforms.

Then speculation set in. What announcement of major consequence could Prezzo Ruto possibly deliver from outside the country? Was he not returning home? Well, these are tough times and when the tough gets going, it’s possible for one to abdicate.