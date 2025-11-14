×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Give King Kaguta 100-mile strip, or risk Kenyans being kept in the cooler for keeps

By Peter Kimani | Nov. 14, 2025
President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni at State House, Nairobi. [HIRAM OMONDI/PCS]

King Yoweri Kaguta Museveni aka M7, the life Prezzo of the Matooke Republic of Uganda, the Marxist rebel whose traded fatigues for sombreros, and whose liberation mantra has been to enrich himself and his lineage for the last 40 years, has declared war with our beloved country.

This is a paraphrase of his war edict, delivered on a State broadcaster that he controls: “People go to war for less crimes, so I have been exceedingly patient all these years for not demanding access to the ocean sooner. How am I supposed to build navy capabilities to defend our borders when I cannot access the ocean? And how should I export matooke, which sprout from every inch our earth, if Uganda is land-locked?”

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Yoweri Museveni Kenya–Uganda Relations Muhoozi Kainerugaba William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
National
By Mike Kihaki
5 hrs ago
Court dismisses woman's bid to deny 'husband' Sh258,000 rent
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
Politics
By Willis Oketch
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Insider or Ruto ally: Factions emerge in fight for top TSC post
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Insider or Ruto ally: Factions emerge in fight for top TSC post
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
By Willis Oketch 5 hrs ago
Ruto, Uhuru to attend ODM fete as debate over 2027 fate intensifies
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
Report reveals how ethnicity shapes recruitment in public universities
Bureaucrats, politicians are stealing billions by just cancelling tenders
By Patrick Muinde 5 hrs ago
Bureaucrats, politicians are stealing billions by just cancelling tenders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved