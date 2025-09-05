Jubaland troops are here on exchange mission, so let's all take deep breath

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaks in Maralal Town when he issued a policy directive to the Inspector General of Police on the use of force and firearms on July 18, 2025. [Photo, Standard]

Since Prezzo Bill Ruto declared that he consumes raw intelligence to explain many of his suspect decisions, I have started looking at his Interior Security Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, with new respect. After all, Murkomen must be one of the sources of the raw intelligence referenced above, so he would be even better fed on this raw stuff.

So, when Mandera residents and leaders wailed about spotting foreign militias in the township, leisurely striding their long legs, sunbathing on two-inch stools that they carry around, sipping over-sweetened tea, Murkomen simply waved them away and said: relax.