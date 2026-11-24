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Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary David Chirchir inspects works at the Rironi-Mau Summit Road in Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

Africa is once again at the centre of global competition. This time, however, the contest is not primarily about political ideology or military alliances. It is about infrastructure, technology, energy, trade routes and access to strategic minerals. China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the European Union's Global Gateway are emerging as important instruments of economic diplomacy, with far-reaching implications for Africa's future foreign policy.

The central question is whether African countries will continue to approach these initiatives as individual recipients of foreign investment or use them collectively to negotiate better development partnerships.

Africa faces an enormous infrastructure financing challenge. According to the African Development Bank, the continent requires between $130 billion and $170 billion annually for infrastructure development, with a financing gap estimated at $68 billion to $108 billion. This challenge provides the background against which China and Europe are competing for economic and diplomatic influence.

China's BRI has demonstrated its capacity to finance and construct large-scale infrastructure projects. Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway illustrates how Chinese financing has contributed to modern transport connectivity. Across Africa, Chinese participation in roads, railways, ports and energy projects has strengthened physical infrastructure and opened new economic opportunities.

Nevertheless, these achievements have raised legitimate concerns about debt sustainability, transparency, procurement practices and the long-term financial obligations of borrowing countries. Infrastructure that promotes economic growth must not undermine future generations through unsustainable debt.

The European Union's Global Gateway offers a different development approach. Through blended financing, grants, investment guarantees and partnerships with private investors, the initiative seeks to promote sustainable transport, renewable energy, digital connectivity, education and health infrastructure.

The EU has committed to mobilising approximately €150 billion in investment under its Africa-Europe Global Gateway package. Its emphasis on environmental standards, institutional accountability and sustainable development presents opportunities for African economies seeking to diversify their development financing.

However, European financing is not without limitations. Complex regulations, lengthy approval procedures and demanding investment requirements may delay implementation. Furthermore, promises of investment must ultimately be judged by actual projects delivered, employment created and benefits reaching African communities.

These differences should not force Africa into choosing between China and Europe. Instead, they should encourage a new foreign policy approach based on strategic multi-alignment, where African countries cooperate with competing global powers according to clearly defined national and continental interests.

Under this approach, African governments would assess foreign partnerships on their economic merits rather than geopolitical loyalties. Chinese financing could support transport and industrial infrastructure, while European partnerships could strengthen renewable energy, digital technology, education and institutional capacity. Where appropriate, both could contribute to complementary projects.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides an important foundation for this diplomatic transformation. Rather than negotiating separately and weakening their collective bargaining power, African states should develop coordinated positions on infrastructure corridors, industrialisation, technological transfer and investment standards.

Africa's strategic minerals offer another opportunity. The global transition towards renewable energy and electric mobility has increased demand for lithium, cobalt, copper and other critical resources found across the continent.

For decades, African economies have exported raw materials while importing expensive manufactured products. This pattern must change. Future agreements with China and Europe should prioritise local mineral processing, industrial manufacturing, employment creation, research partnerships and technological transfer.

A railway should do more than transport minerals to foreign markets. A digital network should do more than connect African consumers to foreign technology companies. Development partnerships must build African productive capacity and strengthen economic sovereignty.

There are also important security implications. Modern infrastructure increasingly involves telecommunications, digital information, energy systems and strategic transport corridors. African foreign policy must therefore address cybersecurity, data protection, technological dependence and the protection of critical national infrastructure.

This requires stronger African institutions capable of evaluating foreign agreements, managing debt, enforcing procurement standards and ensuring that infrastructure investments serve the public interest.

Kenya and other African countries have an opportunity to rethink economic diplomacy by placing national development priorities at the centre of their relationships with China and Europe. Regional cooperation through the African Union and the East African Community can further strengthen negotiating power.

Ultimately, the future of African foreign policy should not be defined by choosing between Beijing and Brussels. It should be defined by Africa's ability to determine its own development priorities, negotiate from a position of strength and maintain productive relations with multiple global partners.

The greatest diplomatic achievement will not be the volume of foreign investment attracted, but the extent to which such investments advance African industrialisation, create decent jobs, protect sovereignty and support the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Africa must move from being a destination for competing global strategies to becoming an architect of its own economic and diplomatic future.