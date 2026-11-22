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Kenya’s ambition of becoming a globally competitive, industrialised and middle-income economy cannot be realised through fragmented policies, reactive government interventions and an education system that operates independently of the needs of industry.

Whether in manufacturing, digitalisation, artificial intelligence (AI), the care economy or the export of skilled labour, Kenya must fundamentally rethink how it organises its productive sectors, anticipates emerging economic opportunities and prepares its workforce for the future of work.

Germany, whose industrial success is not merely a consequence of technological advancement, access to capital or sound infrastructure, is one country that Kenya can draw important lessons from. Germany is also a product of an institutionalised approach to industrial development that brings together government, trade unions, employers, research institutions, universities and vocational training institutions in shaping the country's economic direction.

For Germany, industrial policy is not simply a document developed by a ministry but a mechanism for coordinating economic actors, anticipating industrial transformations, enhancing productivity, protecting employment and maintaining international competitiveness.

Kenya urgently needs a comparable approach even as we discuss the draft industrialisation policy.

In March 2015, guided by an underlying philosophy that those directly involved in production, employment, investment and technological innovation must have a meaningful role in determining industrial policy, the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs established the Alliance for the Future of Industry, an initiative spearheaded by the government, the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and the German Metalworkers’ Union (IG Metall).

Through specialised working groups, these tripartite partners jointly develop industrial policy guidelines, identify emerging economic opportunities, assess threats to competitiveness and recommend interventions to government.

Consequently, discussions on AI, automation and digitalisation are not isolated from discussions on employment, skills development, productivity and industrial competitiveness.

The first lesson that the implementation of Germany’s industry-driven industrial policy provides for Kenya is on the institutionalisation of industrial development beyond electoral cycles. While we are currently in the process of charting a new national vision, it is impossible to make it law that all successive governments must implement the vision to ensure that long-term projects are not abandoned midway.

I find it critical to say this as the chairperson of the economic advisors, Dr David Ndii, has come out to call for thoughts on how a national vision can be fully binding to future governments. Indeed, the only guarantor of continuity of a long-term economic and development policy and/or a vision, as in the case of Germany's industrial policy, is when the responsibility for implementation and the successes of the policy are shared by industry players.

For instance, while Kenya currently has a draft industrialisation policy that was largely developed by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry without the meaningful involvement and contribution of tripartite partners, it might be hard to ensure the policy is implemented in successive governments, as it might be viewed as a policy that was driven to meet the interests of a specific regime.

It might be prudent, for continuity, that the ministry establishes an organ that brings together government, industry associations, trade unions, universities, research institutions and professional bodies to ensure that any industrial policy is industry-driven.

Second, one of Germany's greatest strengths is the relationship between its industrial sectors and its education and training institutions.

Under Germany's vocational training framework, employers, trade unions, federal authorities and state governments participate in determining occupational standards, training regulations and curriculum development.

The Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB) institutionalises this participation, including through committees operating at national, regional and local levels. Instructively, when new technologies create demand for new competencies, industry representatives can initiate the development of new occupational qualifications or the modernisation of existing ones.

A good industry-driven industrial policy must be able to ensure that Kenya moves towards a similar demand-driven education system where decisions regarding courses offered by universities, colleges and technical and vocational education and training institutions are informed by credible evidence about current and projected labour market requirements.

Third, and closely related to the second, Kenya must equally strengthen and integrate its Labour Market Information System (LMIS) to provide continuous information on emerging occupations, declining industries, skills shortages, wage trends, productivity levels, technological disruptions and international employment opportunities.

Fourth, Kenya's industrial policy must extend beyond conventional manufacturing, as modern industrial development encompasses digital services, artificial intelligence, maritime industries, renewable energy, the care economy, research, logistics and labour migration of skilled workers.

And now that Kenya is keen on labour migration, our labour export strategy must also be anchored in industrial policy and not simply the export of low-skilled labour.

As a country, we should deliberately identify global skills shortages and develop internationally recognised qualifications in healthcare, engineering, maritime services, information technology and specialised technical occupations. Such a strategy must equally safeguard migrant workers' rights and balance international recruitment with domestic workforce requirements.

Finally, it is important to note that although Kenya cannot replicate Germany's institutional arrangements wholesale, it can adapt their underlying principles to its economic realities, including its expansive informal economy and limited industrial financing.

- The writer is a PhD candidate in Public Policy at the University of Nairobi