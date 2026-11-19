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Kenyans have welcomed the 200-year jail term imposed on the controversial doomsday preacher, Paul Makenzi.

As we celebrate this milestone, we must remember that many cults remain active in Kenya and worldwide. Without intervention, more catastrophes will inevitably occur.

This crisis can be remedied through teaching sound doctrine and adhering to the true word of God. Hosea 4:6 says, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge...” In 2 Timothy 4:3, Paul warns that people will abandon sound doctrine to suit their own desires and gather teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear.

Cults have existed since early civilisation, coalescing around charismatic leaders who isolate followers and alter their beliefs, behaviour, and customs. Often, cults prohibit education, health, wealth, technology, and outside associations.

Let us unbundle these prohibitions. First, regarding education, Acts 7:22 notes that Moses was educated in all the wisdom of the Egyptians, enabling him to read and write God’s instructions while delivering the Israelites from captivity. Second, on health, 3 John 1:2 prays for believers to enjoy good health as it goes well with their souls, while Isaiah 53:5 affirms healing through Christ’s wounds.

Cults share four defining features. First is authoritarian control, making followers dependent on the leader, whom they revere over God. Second are extremist, dogmatic beliefs that cannot be questioned due to fear of punishment from members and leaders. Third is social isolation through mind control, turning members against family and friends deemed “sinners”. Fourth is the veneration of a single charismatic individual around whom all cult structures and systems revolve.

Furthermore, cults fall into four categories: doomsday cults preparing for the end of the world; political cults formed from extreme ideological groupings; religious cults built on radical spiritual offshoots; and sexual cults centred on abuse or sexual functions. People primarily join cults seeking meaning, fellowship, and relief from loneliness or troubled pasts.

In Kenya, four societal trends fuel cultism: a growing gambling culture; entrenched bribery, causing some to believe even God must be bribed; unbridled greed driving people who have more to want even more; and a pervasive culture of shortcuts and instant miracles.

Ultimately, robust spiritual teaching, critical thinking, and societal vigilance remain our strongest shields against manipulation and future tragedies in our communities.

Dr Mutegi Giti,Urban management, Public Private Partnerships and Environment Specialist.