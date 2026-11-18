In Nairobi, December has a way of making every business owner feel rich. Sales always look healthy as the order book is unusually full. The customer who has bought from you for three years asks for 30 days instead of cash on delivery, and since its Christmas, you agree to that request, because the relationship is good and turnover feels like progress.
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