Give Kenyans opportunity to play at Talanta Stadium first

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Let Kenyan talent take centre stage at Talanta before the world arrives. [Courtesy]

The younger generation might not know this, but there was a time when households had utensils reserved specifically for guests. These sets were kept in sideboards, often on display in the living room, and only came out when wageni came home. Those who lived in the house made do with cracked, discoloured melamine utensils or, even worse, plastic ones. It was sacrilegious to even think of touching, let alone using, the utensils reserved for guests. The closest one could get to handling them was during cleaning, and even then, under supervision, before returning them to their revered place until the next time visitors arrived.

The Talanta Stadium situation seems to have triggered some of us Kenyans who grew up in those households.

Last week, the President announced that Kenya would host two European football clubs, Bayern Munich and Ajax, for the inaugural match at the Talanta Stadium. The announcement predictably generated debate, with some welcoming the idea while others questioning why we needed to look that far for such a historic occasion.

Talanta is one of the flagship projects of the present administration that holds real promise. Billions of shillings in public investment later, we have a world-class sporting facility ready for use. But something about the choice of its inaugural fixture feels like a missed opportunity. The government is passing away a once-in-a-lifetime chance to not only showcase what it has built but also invite Kenyans to savour, firsthand, the beauty of what they have collectively invested in.

Football is one of those games that cuts across geographical, social and economic divides. Across our villages, estates and towns, young people organise themselves into teams and train relentlessly with the hopes of making it to the big leagues. For many, that dream remains just that, because opportunities to be seen, supported and developed are limited.

Imagine if the planners of this inaugural event had approached it with the ordinary Kenyan at the centre. What if we had a national grassroots football tournament involving teams from across the 47 counties, feeding into regional tournaments which culminated in a national final at Talanta?

Imagine local teams from far-flung counties earning their place on that pitch, and the excitement, sense of oneness and belonging that would sweep across the country as communities followed their journey to the ultimate match. The inaugural event would then become a national celebration of Kenyan sportsmanship. Talanta would ultimately be remembered as the place where the dreams of our young people found an audience.

The argument that hosting European clubs, for the inaugural match, will expose Kenya to the world and give local players and fans an opportunity to experience professional football at its finest may be valid. But let's be honest. How many Kenyans will actually attend that match? How many budding footballers will get to participate in any way? What lessons will they take away from 90 minutes of watching two elite European teams that they cannot already access through sports channels?

There is a difference between giving Kenyans an opportunity to watch world-class teams play football and giving Kenyans an opportunity to play in a world-class facility. While the former largely offers excitement and entertainment, the latter could offer inspiration and create pathways for talent long after the guests have gone. We laud the private sponsors willing to pick up the tab. But investing in local football would arguably make even more sense for a country that continues to grapple with creating meaningful opportunities for its young people. One would imagine that, given a choice, the government would opt for the opportunity that puts its own citizens first.

Charity begins at home. The first match at Talanta will certainly not be the last, and there will be countless opportunities to attract international attention. But the significance of this inaugural occasion should not be lost in the desire to impress a global audience. Let Kenyans have the honour of taking to the pitch of a facility before we welcome the world to do the same.

Let the children of this home come first.

Ms Wekesa is a development communication specialist