Why Kenya must rethink how it measures digital skills

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Moringa School Chief Executive Officer Nikki Germany. [Courtesy]

When heavy rain floods Nairobi roads, knowing which routes remain passable can make a difference to commuters and transport operators.

One project developed by learners at Moringa School explored this problem. Nairobi Floodguard uses data to assess flood susceptibility and identify alternative matatu routes when parts of the city are affected. Another project, TerraFold Trace, explored how technology could improve traceability across agricultural supply chains.

These projects point to a broader shift in how we should think about digital skills: from understanding how technology works to applying it to real-world problems.

In my view, Kenya has spent too much time discussing how many people we can train in technology and too little time asking what they can do with their skills.

A certificate is an important achievement, but it should be the starting point, not the final measure of success. We should also assess whether learners can solve problems, create value for employers and improve their livelihoods.

That distinction matters as Kenya's digital economy expands and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence change how businesses operate.

The Kenya Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2030 places infrastructure, data governance, research, innovation and commercialisation at the centre of the country's AI ambitions.

Yet technology is only one part of digital transformation. Its value depends on people who can interpret data, build and secure systems, understand business problems and translate technology into practical solutions.

The skills employers need are also changing. The World Economic Forum estimates that 39 per cent of workers' existing skills will be transformed or become outdated by 2030.

AI and big data, networks and cybersecurity, and technological literacy are among the skills expected to grow in importance.

This has implications for employability. Employers increasingly need evidence of what candidates can do, not just what they have studied.

Can a developer build and test a working application? Can a data professional interpret an imperfect dataset? Can someone using AI identify an unreliable output rather than accept it at face value?

Employers must also reconsider how they recruit and develop talent. If they screen candidates mainly by academic qualifications and years of experience, they risk overlooking capable people who can demonstrate their skills through projects and practical assessments.

Businesses cannot complain about a shortage of job-ready talent while providing too few opportunities for graduates to gain meaningful workplace experience.

These capabilities are difficult to demonstrate through academic transcripts alone. Practical training gives learners opportunities to make decisions, explain their reasoning, respond to feedback and adapt when their initial solutions fail.

This approach is relevant beyond traditional technology careers. Professionals in finance, marketing, operations and human resources are increasingly using AI-enabled tools in their work.

Digital capability is becoming less about working in a technology department and more about having the confidence and judgement to operate effectively in a technology-enabled organisation.

The responsibility does not rest with training institutions alone. Employers need to define the capabilities they require, provide opportunities for workers to practise them and make continuous learning part of everyday work.

Education providers must also listen to industry needs rather than assume that completing a course automatically prepares someone for a changing workplace.

For me, the real test of a digital skills programme is not simply whether learners complete it, but what they can do afterwards.

Public policy should follow the same principle. Instead of measuring digital skills initiatives only by enrolments or certificates awarded, policymakers should examine whether graduates secure better opportunities, employers report improved performance, and new solutions address local needs.

These outcomes offer a clearer picture of progress.

Kenya's digital skills agenda should therefore place greater emphasis on demonstrated competence. The country needs people who can do more than understand technology; they must be able to apply it to real problems.

Measuring that ability would help establish whether investment in digital training is translating into more productive businesses, stronger careers and locally relevant innovation.

The writer is the chief executive officer of Moringa School.