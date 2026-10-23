Mashujaa Day: Kenyans have forgotten what heroism looks like

The piece questions whether Mashujaa Day still honours Kenya’s true heroes or celebrates wealth and power. [PCS]

Now in his 80s, my friend Duncan Mindo, Kenya’s first African State Counsel and one of the legal minds behind Kenyatta’s administration in the 1960s, spent Mashujaa Day quietly at his home in Othaya, Nyeri.

The man who mentored many of Kenya’s top legal minds, including former Chief Justice David Maraga, had little reason to celebrate a day ostensibly dedicated to Kenya’s heroes and heroines.