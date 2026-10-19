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How North Rift's champions identity can drive better governance

By MINA | Oct. 19, 2026
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Eldoret’s City of Champions monument celebrates the region’s rich athletics heritage and Kenyan runners’ achievements on the world stage.

Few regions in Kenya have a sporting identity as recognisable as the North Rift counties of Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet. Known globally for producing world-class athletes, the counties have built their identities around three mottos: Nandi, the source of champions; Elgeyo Marakwet, the home of champions; and Uasin Gishu, the city of champions.

These slogans are more than branding exercises. They express a shared identity and offer a framework through which residents and county governments can define their aspirations, strengthen cooperation and measure progress in service delivery.

Every community is shaped by the story it tells about itself. A compelling shared identity can inspire people to work towards common goals and take ownership of their development. For the North Rift, the champions' narrative reflects values associated with sporting excellence, including discipline, patience, endurance and collective effort.

These values also offer useful lessons for governance. No athlete wins a medal alone. Behind every champion are family members, coaches, supporters, institutions and, in many cases, government investment. Similarly, prosperous counties depend on cooperation between leaders, residents, public institutions and the private sector.

A well-equipped health centre, a tarmacked rural road, a properly staffed school and reliable access to water are as important to a county’s future as the facilities where athletes train. They create the conditions in which residents can develop their talents, improve their livelihoods and contribute to economic growth.

By connecting everyday service delivery to the aspirations embodied in their slogans, county governments can make excellence more than a sporting ideal. They can turn it into a standard against which public institutions are judged.

The champions' identity also gives young people in Eldoret, Kapsabet and Iten a sense of belonging and an incentive to contribute to their communities. It reminds them that achievement is possible through hard work and perseverance. This is patriotism expressed through participation, responsibility and a commitment to making local communities better places to live and work.

The narrative can also help bridge political, clan and community differences. While local identities remain important, a shared commitment to regional progress offers leaders and residents a reason to work across those boundaries. The North Rift’s sporting heritage provides a common platform on which different political and social groups can build.

The joint hosting of Mashujaa Day celebrations by the three counties provides an opportunity to demonstrate that spirit of cooperation. It shows how a shared identity can bring communities together around a common purpose, offering lessons for other counties seeking to strengthen regional partnerships.

However, the champions brand must translate into tangible benefits if it is to retain its meaning. It should encourage investment in young people, strengthen public institutions and provide a benchmark against which residents can assess their leaders. The discipline, commitment and determination associated with sporting success should also be reflected in transparent budgeting, responsible use of public resources and measurable improvements in public services.

The brand also presents an economic opportunity. Sports tourism, high-altitude training camps, hospitality, agribusiness, manufacturing and the creative industries could benefit from the region’s established reputation. Athletes and training facilities can attract visitors, investment and commercial partnerships, while local businesses can supply the goods and services that support these activities.

But reputation alone cannot deliver prosperity. Investment depends on reliable infrastructure, security, water, electricity and an environment in which businesses can operate and grow. When the region combines its sporting identity with these fundamentals, it can create jobs, expand markets and improve household incomes.

The champions narrative also fits within Kenya’s devolved system of government. Devolution brings decision-making closer to citizens, recognises local priorities and creates opportunities for counties to use their resources and strengths to promote social and economic development.

For the three counties, their slogans can help shape development planning, budgeting and project implementation. Their value, however, depends on whether county governments turn the aspirations they represent into clear priorities, funded programmes and results that residents can see.

The three identities are also complementary rather than competing. A young athlete might grow up in the source of champions, train in the home of champions and access opportunities in the city of champions. The example illustrates how the counties can benefit from one another rather than treating their reputations as rival brands.

The Constitution provides a framework for cooperation between national and county governments. The three counties can build on this principle through county-to-county partnerships and regional economic blocs, pooling resources and coordinating investment where shared interests make cooperation beneficial.

Possible areas include regional sports academies, talent development programmes, training facilities, tourism circuits, coordinated marketing of agricultural produce and manufactured goods, and cross-county transport and water infrastructure. Such initiatives could widen opportunities for residents while helping the counties use their resources more efficiently.

Mashujaa Day is a reminder that heroism extends beyond athletes and freedom fighters. It is also found in the daily work of farmers, teachers, nurses and other citizens who sustain communities and serve the public.

The North Rift’s champions narrative can bring these different contributions together around a shared commitment to service, unity and progress. Its purpose should not be to celebrate past achievements alone, but to inspire practical action that improves the lives of present and future generations.

As the three counties jointly host the Mashujaa Day celebrations, they have an opportunity to demonstrate that their greatest achievement lies not only in producing champions, but also in building communities where more people can fulfil their potential.

Excerpt from the National Celebrations Handbook, Mashujaa Day 2026, North Rift Edition.

 

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