Church must count cost of morality and demand public accountability

Audio By Vocalize

Morality needs mathematics. Not because the pulpit should hire accountants, but because integrity that cannot be measured cannot be verified. [Nicolas Biwott, Standard]

Morality needs mathematics. Not because the pulpit should hire accountants, but because integrity that cannot be measured cannot be verified. Where resources are entrusted, the account must be countable. Where promises are made, delivery must be countable. And where power spends public money, the public must be able to follow the numbers.

Kenya’s political argument has become a contest of adjectives. Governments announce roads, factories and houses. Opponents answer with inflated contracts, stalled projects and vanishing billions. An allegation, however loud, is not evidence. A development figure, however impressive, is not proof of honest procurement. Both must submit to the discipline of numbers.

Development must count what was delivered. Accountability must count what it cost. Integrity must explain the gap between the two.

Scripture is not embarrassed by arithmetic. Jesus asks who would build a tower without first counting the cost. The sages condemn dishonest scales, while the steward must produce his books, not merely his testimony. Temple treasure was weighed on departure and arrival. Zacchaeus answers his accusers with figures: half to the poor and fourfold restitution to those he defrauded. Ananias and Sapphira, too, fell for lying about a sum. One of the Church’s earliest frauds was a lie about money.

Kenya’s Constitution makes accountability a public duty, not a courtesy extended to curious citizens. Article 35 guarantees access to information held by the State; Article 201 demands openness in public finance and prudent use of public money.

These are the terms on which power is lent. Learn the sequence: budgeted, released, contracted, paid, delivered. A budget is not a release. A payment is not a finished project. Most public deception lives between these words.

At June 2025, Kenya’s public and publicly guaranteed debt stood at Sh11.814 trillion, or 67.8 per cent of GDP, according to the National Treasury’s 2026 Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy, which rated Kenya at high risk of debt distress. That proves nothing improper. It raises questions every citizen has a stake in: what does service it cost annually, what did borrowing build, and who will carry what remains unpaid?

When public officers cannot access or explain official figures, or publish figures that contradict those of other government agencies, accountability is failing.

Those who hold public records must explain discrepancies: What was budgeted, released, paid and delivered? What did the audit find? If information was withheld, on what legal grounds? The Access to Information Act, 2016, provides a legal route to demand answers

The same standard binds those who challenge power. Allege an overpriced road, and bring the contract value, the final cost and a defensible comparison.

Distinguish a suspicion from a discrepancy, a discrepancy from a loss, and a loss from a proven offence.

The Church must start with its own books. We cannot demand audited accounts from Parliament while reporting offerings and building funds through testimony. Paul handled the collection for Jerusalem carefully to ensure it was honourable before God and people. A congregation that publishes its accounts earns the right to demand the same of the nation.

Prophetic numeracy

The Church can then look outward. Civic education teaches citizens to vote but rarely to scrutinise what they are voting for. How many young people in our neighbourhood are unemployed?

How many households lack adequate food? How many roads are impassable, and for how long? These local figures bring national statistics home. A national road budget becomes personal when a broken road delays an ambulance.

The Church need not master every national statistic. It needs prophetic numeracy, which has three capacities.

Build math. Gather reliable evidence: document local realities, record public commitments, and know where numbers come from.

Interpret math. Give numbers context. An allocation is not expenditure; expenditure is not delivery; delivery is not impact. Broadcast math. Translate findings into language citizens can use, in sermons, forums and civic education, while protecting the dignity of those counted.

Congregations and church leaders must become number hunters and join number networks for the sake of the arithmetic of morality. Where numbers are hidden, that too is a variable: concealment is data. Figures presented without workings must be flagged. And where trends suggest a manipulated algorithm, explanations must be sought. When they number, we number.

No congregation can do this alone. The NCCK and EAK should serve as knowledge banks for their members, working with research partners such as the Institute of Public Finance and Bajeti Hub.

Churches should also learn to interpret reports by the Auditor-General and Controller of Budget. Mzalendo Trust can help translate church values into measurable indicators, ensuring they go beyond words on church walls.

In an election year, congregations can record every ward aspirant’s promise using a standard format, ask each candidate the same questions—what was promised, delivered and at what cost? —and publish local data before campaigns peak. They should keep the record open after the votes are counted. Accountability that ends on polling day is mere performance. The question should not be “Whom do you support?” but “What do the numbers say?”

The Church must never invent figures, equate hardship with corruption or apply double standards to political actors. It must correct errors promptly. Its role is to build an electorate harder to deceive, not dictate whom to elect.

Prayer must not excuse neglecting numbers. When clergy combine prophecy with arithmetic, the powerful lose their favourite hiding place: vagueness.

Behind every figure is a person. A billion shillings means classrooms, medicines, water and roads. Citizens must demand, not invent, numbers: count before condemning, calculate before celebrating, and demand accountability before accepting claims. Morality needs maths; immorality must be counted.