The Baba I knew loved life's simple pleasures

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Beyond the public rallies, political contests and the weight of his political stature was a man who appreciated the ordinary rhythms of life. [File, Standard]

Baba Raila Amolo Odinga was the very personification of the ordinary Kenyan.

Beyond the public rallies, political contests and the weight of his political stature was a man who appreciated the ordinary rhythms of life. I had the privilege of witnessing this side of him during the 25 years I closely interacted with him.

The experiences informed my understanding of Baba — a man who could command the attention of a nation and yet find time for ordinary people, ordinary conversations and ordinary pleasures.

Baba was a gifted storyteller. During the quiet moments I shared with him, he would recount stories from his childhood and school days, including visits to village bars with his childhood friends to enjoy whatever drinks were available. He did not always have special preferences or expect to be treated differently because of who he was. He partook of what was available and enjoyed the company.

Some of my most vivid memories of Baba’s ordinariness are from the time we were having a drink at the Bunge canteen, in the company of the late Joab Omino, Joshua Ojode and Otieno Kajwang’. It was fascinating to hear how his childhood friends could challenge, tease and engage him freely.

Baba, at least in the moments I witnessed, seemed comfortable returning to familiar spaces where his name and position counted for little, and friendship for much.

Of course, there was one thing Baba and I never quite had in common — his unwavering affection for Arsenal Football Club!

Whenever Arsenal was playing, Baba would summon some of his close friends, Mweha Kamau aka Kamau wa Raira, and Wycliffe Oparanya to watch the match with him. On one occasion, I needed to share some information with him, and he asked me to join him at AXA Sports Bar and Grill, the popular open-air establishment off Bogani East Road in Karen.

I quickly learnt that approaching Baba during an Arsenal match required an appreciation of football etiquette. When the game was on, his attention was fixed firmly on the screen. His mind was entirely on the match, leaving little room for competing conversations. At half-time, however, the atmosphere changed. He would analyse the match with his guests and then spare a few minutes for other discussions.

That was Baba — Intensely focused on whatever had captured his attention, but willing to make room for other matters when the moment was right.

I also remember an official trip to London that he asked me to organise, with one important condition: it had to coincide with a week when Arsenal were playing. On one such occasion, former MP Peter Kenneth, who was part of the entourage, arranged box seating for us at the Emirates Stadium. It was an experience that captured a lighter, more personal side of him; his love for football and the little things that brought him joy.

Among those present were Siaya Governor James Orengo, CS Hassan Joho, MP Junet Mohamed, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, and Baba’s children, Raila Jr and Winnie Odinga.

We were there to watch Arsenal take on Liverpool. Throughout the match, Baba’s attention was exactly on the football.

Perhaps no anecdote captures Baba’s connection with ordinary people better than an incident following a campaign rally somewhere in Dagoretti. A Nairobi MP informed him that lunch had been organised at Kempinski Hotel. Baba would have none of it.

“We must go where the people are. Juma, let’s go to Njuguna’s,” he instructed his driver.

And so, instead of proceeding to Kempinski, we left Dagoretti and headed to Njuguna’s.

It was a simple decision, but one that spoke volumes about the man I knew. He did not always need the formality, exclusivity or elaborate arrangements that might ordinarily accompany someone of his stature. He could choose a familiar, accessible establishment and be perfectly content.

To me, it reflected his ease in ordinary spaces and his willingness to be among people without the trappings of high office.

For all his public stature and political preoccupations, one of the most revealing experiences of my interaction with Baba was a deeply personal one.

It occurred during the preparations for the first Azimio presidential secretariat retreat at Elementaita. At the time, I was the secretariat’s acting chief executive. But when arrangements were made, my name was missing from the list of invitees.

I only learnt of the meeting on Capital FM 411 News alert announcing the appointment of Elizabeth Meyo as CEO. My understanding at the time was that my exclusion from the retreat stemmed from the actions of an officer (name withheld) in Baba’s office who believed I occupied a strategically important position.

That evening, following the announcement, Baba and Winnie separately called me and asked why I had not attended. I explained I had not been invited.

Baba then instructed me to report to his Karen residence the following day. I recounted the previous day’s events and explained why I had not attended the retreat. He listened. Then, rather than allowing the conversation to be consumed by what had happened, he told me the matter was in the past. He wanted to know what I would like to do at the secretariat.

I answered in Dholuo: “Baba, gimi miya ema kawo”(whatever you assign, I will take).

He then told me he wanted me to handle his interactions with the international community and the diaspora, as well as monitor activities around IEBC.

What stayed with me was the fact that he had taken his time to establish why I had been excluded, listen to my explanation and discuss my future role with me when there were undoubtedly countless other matters competing for his attention.

It was a reminder that leadership is not only about making consequential national decisions but about noticing when someone has been left out and hearing their side of the story.

These memories have stayed with me because they reveal a side of Baba that formal political accounts can easily overlook. These are the memories I carry with me.

Rest in peace, Baba.

Mr Agina is the former Director of International and Diaspora Engagement, Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign Secretariat