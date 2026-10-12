DNA battle: How mistrust turns love and fatherhood into a circus

There are images that merely show a face, and there are those that open a national conversation. Then there is this one.
She sits there behind those enormous spectacles, looking like a beautiful laboratory technician who has just discovered that the entire nation has failed a paternity examination. Her lips are carefully painted, her eyebrows have negotiated their own constitution, her nails appear to have received more coats than a newly elected politician, and the foundation is so meticulously applied that even the original skin may have requested identification.
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