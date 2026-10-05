The most meaningful results may not always appear on mark sheets

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Teaching is fundamentally an investment in the future.[File, Standard]

There is a saying that a society grows great when people plant trees whose shade they shall never sit in. Few professions embody this more than teaching. A teacher plants seeds without knowing when or where they will take root. A former learner remembers a sentence the teacher has long forgotten. A colleague still uses something they learnt from them. As we mark World Teachers' Day, perhaps the question is not only what we have achieved as teachers, but what we have planted and who will one day sit beneath its shade.

The first carriers of our legacy are our learners. A teacher's impact is not only in assessment results, but in confidence, curiosity, discipline, resilience and creativity. Outside the classroom, teachers serve as role models, mentors, and advocates. A teacher is often the first person a learner turns to for a bad grade, an untied shoelace or an encounter with a bully. From big moments to small ones, teachers make all the difference.

Yet if we think of legacy only in terms of learners, we overlook another part: The teachers we help to become better teachers. Experienced teachers pass down practical wisdom that cannot be learnt in college. A simple conversation in the staffroom can change how a younger teacher approaches a class. The Teachers Service Commission recognised this when it formulated Teacher Induction, Mentorship and Coaching in May 2020, providing a framework for induction, mentorship and coaching. Mentorship, however, is more than showing a new teacher where the staffroom is. It is about helping another teacher find their feet and discover their strengths. Sometimes it happens in ordinary moments: Sharing a lesson idea, sitting with a new teacher after a difficult class, or simply saying, "Try again, you will get it." These small gestures can shape a career.

Mentorship is not a one-way transfer from old to young. Teaching keeps changing, and every generation brings fresh ideas. When an experienced teacher helps another grow, the influence of one teacher multiplies. A teacher may teach hundreds of learners in a career, but if that teacher also develops other teachers, the influence travels much further. Professional wisdom moves from one generation to another, just as a flame is passed from one candle to the next without becoming dimmer.

A teacher's legacy is also not limited to mentorship. It can be found in the reading culture a teacher starts, the debate club they establish, the learner they encourage to discover a talent, or even the small tradition they leave behind in a school. Legacy is often what continues even after a teacher has moved on.

I strongly believe that World Teachers' Day should make us reflect beyond celebrations, messages, and recognition. It should make every teacher pause and ask: Who have I helped? Who have I encouraged? Which learner discovered something in themselves because I gave them an opportunity? Which colleague became more confident because I took time to guide them? These questions remind us that the work of a teacher is ultimately about people, and the most meaningful results may not always appear on a mark sheet.

When the classroom door eventually closes for the last time, a teacher will leave behind more than years of service. There will be learners carrying lessons they may not remember where they learnt, colleagues carrying pieces of wisdom shared with them, and teachers who became better because someone once believed in them. That is the quiet beauty of teaching. Its influence continues long after the teacher has left the room.

So as we celebrate, we should ask ourselves: what have we planted, what have we shared, and what will continue because we were there?

Ms Mwangi is a teacher at NoonKopir Girls Senior School, Kitengela