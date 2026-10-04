Our weakness should not silence our values conversation

Themega oil refinery is a great project. The numbers are impressive, and its scale is worth acknowledging. But does a great project need to be presented with arrogance, chest-thumping, mystery and threats?
Why should asking legitimate questions be treated as pettiness or hostility? Questions are especially legitimate when a mega-project is being launched in a country that still has a serious corruption problem. The bigger the project, the bigger the integrity question.
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