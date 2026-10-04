Our weakness should not silence our values conversation

President William Ruto and businessman Aliko Dangote during the groundbreaking of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Mokowe, Lamu County. [PCS]

The mega oil refinery is a great project. The numbers are impressive, and its scale is worth acknowledging. But does a great project need to be presented with arrogance, chest-thumping, mystery and threats?

Why should asking legitimate questions be treated as pettiness or hostility? Questions are especially legitimate when a mega-project is being launched in a country that still has a serious corruption problem. The bigger the project, the bigger the integrity question.