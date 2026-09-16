Why Kenya's digital Coast could become the next UAEAfrica frontier

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Submarine cable on the seabed. LuLu Coastal Cable System linking Mombasa to Lamu brings international connectivity. [Courtesy]

Africa’s relationship with the Gulf is changing, and some of the most interesting opportunities are emerging beneath the surface—quite literally. As Kenya looks to strengthen its industrial and digital economy, the infrastructure connecting the country to the rest of the world is becoming just as important as the roads, ports and industrial zones built on land.

Increasingly, the infrastructure that matters most to Africa’s economic future will not always be visible. Beneath the sea, fibre-optic cables are becoming as strategically important as the ports, roads and industrial zones they connect—creating a new frontier for UAE–Africa investment and cooperation.

The recent announcement at the ITW Africa 2026 of the LuLu Coastal Cable System along Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast offers a glimpse of what this new phase could look like. Co-developed by INDOI Ltd, Blue Trade Investments, Dubai-headquartered ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), AfriTrade Consulting Group and Kingdom Bank, LuLu is designed to connect Mombasa to Lamu through five strategic landing points, including Vipingo Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Kilifi and Malindi.

Spanning 144 fiber pairs with a design capacity of up to 60 Tbps per fiber pair and a 25-year design life, LuLu is engineered not for today's demand alone -but for Kenya's next quarter-century of bandwidth growth. Its dual-path protection architecture -submarine and terrestrial running in parallel -delivers the levels of resilience that international cable systems, data centre operators, and enterprise customers require as a baseline operating condition.

A Catalyst for Broader Transformation

The LuLu landing at Vipingo SEZ is the catalyst for a broader transformation. Direct submarine cable connectivity within the SEZ boundary unlocks investment categories that manufacturing infrastructure alone cannot attract: hyperscale data centres, cloud service provider regional nodes, BPO and Global Business Services campuses, FinTech and payment processing platforms, cybersecurity operations centres, and IoT-driven smart manufacturing services.

This is where the UAE–Africa story gets particularly compelling.

The UAE has spent decades building an economy around one simple idea: connectivity creates opportunity. Dubai’s rise from a regional trading centre into a global hub for commerce, logistics, finance and technology did not happen by chance. It was underpinned by deliberate investment in the infrastructure needed to move people, goods, capital and, increasingly, information across borders.

That infrastructure is now taking on a digital dimension. In August, the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) described telecommunications networks as critical national infrastructure, highlighting the need for diversified international connectivity, submarine cables, resilient networks and adequate backup capacity.

The country’s telecom operators are moving in the same direction. In February, du announced a partnership to land the Singapore–India–Gulf submarine cable in the UAE, positioning the project as part of the country’s ambition to become a global hub for data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Leveraging the UAE’s $1billion AI for Development initiative in Africa

For Africa, there is a lesson here that goes beyond simply laying more cables.

The UAE’s $1 billion AI for Development initiative in Africa adds another dimension to this opportunity. As investment in AI grows across the continent, so will the demand for the infrastructure that makes it possible — from high-capacity connectivity and data centres to cloud and computing capacity. Projects such as LuLu are therefore part of a much wider digital ecosystem that Africa will need as it enters its next phase of growth.

The UAE’s experience shows how digital connectivity can become part of a much bigger economic strategy — one that links infrastructure to trade, industry, investment and innovation. That creates a compelling opportunity for a deeper UAE–Africa partnership.

Africa does not just need more internet capacity. It needs digital infrastructure designed to power industrialisation — connecting factories to markets, businesses to customers, cities to services and African economies to the global digital economy.

This is where industrial platforms such as Vipingo start to matter.

For years, the formula for attracting manufacturers to an industrial zone was straightforward: provide serviced land, reliable power, good roads, efficient logistics, and attractive investment incentives. But tomorrow’s factory will need much more.

A manufacturer may depend on cloud-based systems to run its operations. A logistics company may need real-time data to track cargo and manage supply chains. A fintech business will require secure, always-on connectivity. An AI company will need access to serious computing power. And a multinational setting up a regional services hub will expect fast, reliable links to markets around the world.

That is what makes the convergence of LuLu and Vipingo particularly interesting. The cable brings the international connectivity; the industrial platform provides the physical ecosystem in which businesses can turn that connectivity into economic value.

Ultimately, that is the more important UAE–Africa story: not simply capital moving from Dubai into Africa, but the links, expertise and infrastructure that can help African economies connect more effectively with one another and the wider world.

The author is a Global Communications Strategist and former Business and Technology Editor

zachary.ochieng@gmail.com