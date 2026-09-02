Why regional growth should begin with one deliberate market choice

For Kenyan SMEs, regional growth should start with one smart market choice, not an attempt to conquer Africa at once. [iStockphoto]

A Kenyan small and medium enterprise (SME) that has built a strong local business may look at Africa and see opportunity everywhere. One country is close; another one is large.

Another one is more organised, while another one appears to have less competition. Still, a region far away appears to offer scale.