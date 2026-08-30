The State loses its moral compass when public jobs become rewards

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Teachers during a lesson. There are claims that politicians obtain TSC recruitment opportunities. [File, Standard]

Some statements cause political embarrassment, while others raise fundamental questions about whether the constitutional government is functioning as designed. The recent remarks attributed to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula concerning the distribution of Teachers Service Commission (TSC) employment opportunities belong in the second category.

If true, they are extraordinary because of what they suggest about teacher recruitment and because of who allegedly made them.

Wetang’ula is Speaker, a high constitutional officer. The question is simple. Who employs teachers in Kenya? Article 237 establishes the Teachers Service Commission and gives it responsibility for registering, recruiting, employing, assigning, promoting and disciplining teachers. State House is not TSC.

If teacher appointments are allocated through politicians rather than transparent TSC procedures, the matter suggests possible political capture of a constitutional commission.

Wetang’ula’s remarks require clarification. Allegations are circulating that politicians obtain recruitment opportunities and desperate applicants are asked to pay huge sums for employment. Figures as high as Sh400,000 have been mentioned publicly. Those claims must be independently established, but seriousness demands action. TSC should state whether recruitment records or recommendations are ever channelled through State House or MPs. If not, explain how recruitment prevents interference. The Speaker should clarify what he meant.

Consider what happens when a teaching position acquires a price. A graduate studies for years. Parents sell livestock, borrow and sacrifice to educate their child. The graduate completes training and obtains qualifications. Then another unofficial qualification allegedly enters. Money. Sh300,000 or Sh400,000. Perhaps more. For an unemployed Kenyan, that is economic extortion.

Families may sell land, exhaust savings or take loans to purchase employment that should be awarded competitively. Those without money are told that qualifications, competence and dedication are insufficient.

If citizens believe government employment depends on buying access through politicians, trust in the Republic collapses. A young person who pays Sh400,000 may not enter public service thinking about service. The system has taught a terrible lesson. Public office is an investment, and investments must generate returns. The person who buys employment today may feel compelled to recover that money tomorrow.

The police officer who purchases recruitment may regard roadside bribes differently. The official who pays for appointment may later sell services to citizens. Graft becomes not an occasional crime inside the system, but its operating logic.

There is also a constitutional danger. Kenya created independent commissions because it understood the risk of concentrating appointments in political hands. TSC exists to place professional decisions beyond patronage.

When politicians climb over them, alarm is necessary. If State House has never distributed teacher employment opportunities to politicians, the presidency should state that categorically. TSC should publish the trail from advertisement to shortlisting, interviewing and appointment. Parliament, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and Directorate of Criminal Investigations should probe credible claims of money changing hands, fraudulent appointment letters and sale of public jobs.

Kenya must decide what Republic it intends to become. A country where a poor farmer’s brilliant daughter competes fairly with a Cabinet Secretary’s son. Or a country where opportunity travels through State House, Parliament, political brokers to whoever can raise the highest amount.

When citizens no longer believe merit matters, the damage is profound.

If millions of educated young Kenyans conclude that studying hard, obeying the law and acquiring qualifications cannot compete with money and political connections, government will have destroyed something more valuable than public funds. It will have destroyed hope.