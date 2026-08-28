Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Prezzo UK's been out of power for four long years,why won't we let him be?

By Peter Kimani | Aug. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Ruto during the burial of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Bondo, October 19, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Once upon, not too long ago, when the nation was in the grip of a fever of a certain envelope that then International Criminal Court Prosecutor showman Luis Moreno-Ocampo said contained names of suspects bearing the gravest responsible for the pogrom that roiled Kenya in 2007, Prezzo Bill Ruto revealed he was adept at reading unopened letters. He rightly predicted that his name was in the famous envelope.

The charges against him, for the Gen-Zs who weren’t born then, and who will be casting a ballot next year, included murder, enforced disappearance and crimes against humanity. The ICC case against Prezzo Ruto ultimately collapsed because, ICC reported, many of the witnesses had been murdered, disappeared, or were too intimidated to testify.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta President William Ruto Kenya Politics 2027 General Election
.

Latest Stories

16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
Business
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
By Fred Kagonye and Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
And tender goes to: A teacher, missing office and Ruto's link to the new police uniform
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
16 years on, devolved health system delivers gains but remains dogged by strikes
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Mugithi stars Samidoh, Wa Jane face legal battle over JB Maina hits
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
State-backed Gulf Energy bags Sh93.68b oil storage deal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved