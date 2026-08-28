Prezzo UK's been out of power for four long years,why won't we let him be?

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Ruto during the burial of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Bondo, October 19, 2025. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Once upon, not too long ago, when the nation was in the grip of a fever of a certain envelope that then International Criminal Court Prosecutor showman Luis Moreno-Ocampo said contained names of suspects bearing the gravest responsible for the pogrom that roiled Kenya in 2007, Prezzo Bill Ruto revealed he was adept at reading unopened letters. He rightly predicted that his name was in the famous envelope.

The charges against him, for the Gen-Zs who weren’t born then, and who will be casting a ballot next year, included murder, enforced disappearance and crimes against humanity. The ICC case against Prezzo Ruto ultimately collapsed because, ICC reported, many of the witnesses had been murdered, disappeared, or were too intimidated to testify.