Politics of promises and when leadership becomes a show off

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto. [File, Stamdard]

One of the most revealing political documentaries in recent months has been KTN’s examination of President William Ruto’s many public promises. Beyond the obvious questions of delivery and accountability, the documentary raises a deeper question about leadership itself: what happens when a leader becomes trapped by his own promises?

Politicians make promises. That is the nature of democratic politics. Citizens demand solutions, candidates offer visions, and voters make choices. What is unusual is the volume, frequency, and specificity of promises President Ruto has made.

Many were not made under pressure. They were not extracted by hostile journalists, demanded by protests, or forced by opposition politicians. They were volunteered.

Roads would be completed within months. Markets would be built. Factories would emerge. Water projects would be delivered. Farmers would prosper. Entire sectors would be transformed. Again and again, specific timelines accompanied these assurances. The pattern suggests more than optimism. It reflects a style built around personal assurance.

The challenge is reality eventually catches up with rhetoric. Citizens may tolerate delays. They may understand unforeseen obstacles. They may forgive honest mistakes. What they rarely forgive is the repeated recycling of promises without evidence of delivery. The problem is each new promise is measured against a growing catalogue of earlier promises. Trust accumulates slowly but declines quickly. Every leader operates on public credibility. Each fulfilled commitment adds to it. Each broken commitment subtracts from it. Eventually, the deficit becomes impossible to ignore.

Students of leadership may find a useful framework in what political psychologists call the Hubris Syndrome. Hubris is more than confidence. It is confidence evolving into certainty. It is the belief that one’s judgment is superior to alternative viewpoints. It is the gradual conviction that advice is unnecessary because the leader already has the answers. History is filled with leaders who suffered from this condition. They won difficult battles and achieved successes. Over time, success convinced them that their instincts were infallible. They stopped listening.

The irony is even powerful leaders need advisers for reasons beyond policy. Politics requires strategic insulation. Leaders often rely on advisers for expertise and protection. When unpopular decisions generate anger, advisers absorb part of the criticism. When policies fail, responsibility can be distributed. When corrections become necessary, personnel changes can signal responsiveness. Citizens often accept that a well intentioned leader received poor advice. That explanation provides political breathing space. This is why powerful leaders traditionally surround themselves with visible advisers, independent voices, and trusted counsellors. The arrangement serves governance and politics. Protection becomes difficult when a leader presents himself as architect of every major decision. If every success belongs to the leader, every failure eventually belongs there as well.

The President often projected himself as a hands-on leader deeply involved in governance. He explains policies personally. He announces projects personally. He negotiates political arrangements personally. He frequently positions himself not merely as head of government but as chief strategist, chief communicator, and chief salesman.

Such an approach can create decisiveness and vulnerability. When projects stall, citizens know whom to hold accountable. When economic hardship persists, there is little ambiguity about responsibility. When promises remain unfulfilled, few intermediaries remain to absorb frustration. This may also explain the physical toll of leadership. The presidency is demanding. Every decision carries consequences. Every crisis demands attention. Every promise creates expectations. The burden grows heavier when a leader owns every commitment.

Political power may appear glamorous from a distance, but it is exhausting in practice. The pressures of governing a restless, connected, and increasingly skeptical population are immense. Citizens compare promises against outcomes in real time.