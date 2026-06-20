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Ideas belong to all once they enter the public conversation

By Henry Munene | Jun. 20, 2026

As Kenya inches closer to the elections scheduled for August next year, the political noise has notched a few decibels higher. The ping-pong between various political formations has dominated the social media streets. In some cases, the comments, accusations, counter-accusations and wild claims scrape the bottom of decency, like the proverbial handshake talked of by Chinua Achebe, which becomes something else if it goes beyond the elbow.

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