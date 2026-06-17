Not for beginners: Why new market entrants quit easily

In the just-concluded English Premier League season, Sunderland was one of the teams that attracted much attention.
Promoted from the Championship to the English Premier League during the 2024-25 season, and in just under one season, Sunderland impressed on the pitch, finishing in seventh position and qualifying for the Europa League.
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