Not for beginners: Why new market entrants quit easily

When a company is about to launch a new product in the market, there’s always hype surrounding it. But what if that hype doesn’t live up to its billing? [iStockphoto]

In the just-concluded English Premier League season, Sunderland was one of the teams that attracted much attention.

Promoted from the Championship to the English Premier League during the 2024-25 season, and in just under one season, Sunderland impressed on the pitch, finishing in seventh position and qualifying for the Europa League.