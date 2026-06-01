Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Presidential safety: Questions security team must answer

By John Oywa | Jun. 1, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President Ruto after laying the foundation stone for the Makupa mixed use development market in Mvita constituency, Mombasa County, on May 25, 2026. [PCS]

Flashback. 21st May 1991, Tamil Prinadu, India. A large crowd had gathered to welcome India’s Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi into a planned re-election campaign rally.

Gandhi, was welcomed by a rapturous crowd. Unknown to his security detail, one of those queuing to greet the Prime Minister was a female suicide bomber and a member of the Tigers of Tamil Elam (LTTE) operating from Sri Lanka.

Unhappy with Gandhi’s decision to send a peace keeping mission to their war-torn country, the rebels resolved to kill the Prime Minister to thwart his re-lection bid.

They knew he was to attend the meeting and carefully studied flaws in his security team. A female suicide bomber was identified, trained and armed with a RDX suicide belt strapped round her waist and concealed by a flowing beautiful dress.

Dramatic pictures extracted from the TIMES OF INDIA showed a tall woman and a colleague carrying flowers and a scarf as a gift for Gandhi.

Her role was to step forward, smile at the premier and garland and hug him as her daredevil colleague moved forward to detonate the deadly device.

The explosion killed Gandhi and 14 others including the LTTE volunteers.

Rajiv, 40, had taken over from her mother, the late Indira Gandhi who was also assassinated in 1984 by her own security officers. A sad tale of an embarrassing state security lapse.

A leap forward to May 24, 2026, Kilifi, Kenya. President William Ruto is addressing a crowd inside a giant tent. Just like Gandhi, he is upbeat and is campaigning for re-election in a highly charged political landscape.

Then a man, holding what looked like a bible, breaks a security barrier (was there really one in place) and reaches the President. He appears to be whispering to him while hugging him at the same time. Security men burst onto the stage to wrestle him down but he clings to the puzzled President, almost going down with him. A scaring of drama.

As a senior journalist, I covered many presidential functions from Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta and never witnessed the security scares I am witnessing now.

Why compare the India of 1984 with Kenya?

Just like Rajiv, President Ruto appears to have been exposed as he visited Kilifi, a county not far from the dreaded Al-Shaabab infested Boni forest. What if the intruder had a knife or a bomb or grenade hidden in his trousers? What if the object he shoved on Ruto’s face and which looked like a bible was actually an explosive.

The Kilifi incident was not an isolated case. We have watched at least four other serious security breaches on the President.

What worried me about the Kilifi scare is that I never saw the President’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC). If he was present, where was he seated? Maybe his presence and proximity to the President could have scared intruders.

The changes in the Presidential Escort unit is welcome but is it the solution? Will it cure the lapses? The breaches either meant that somebody or some people did not do their duties as expected or they are institutional gaffes beyond the grasp of the officers.

It is encouraging that the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has also appointed a team to investigate the many security lapses around the presidency.

Kenyans expect answers from Kanja and his team. This is because every time a stranger accosts the President, the matter is often played down and buried under the carpet,

—The writer is a communications consultant 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Presidential Safety President William Ruto India’s PM Rajiv Gandhi Tigers of Tamil Elam
.

Latest Stories

No escape for City Hall: Court orders full hearing in KPLC trash dumping case
No escape for City Hall: Court orders full hearing in KPLC trash dumping case
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
Shujaa almost there as search for crucial slot enters last lap
Sports
By Washington Onyango
4 hrs ago
Ruto apologises to Northern Kenya for marginalisation
North Eastern
By Edwin Nyarangi
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ebola centre? No: Protests rock Nanyuki over plans to set up isolation facility
By Amos Kiarie 4 hrs ago
Ebola centre? No: Protests rock Nanyuki over plans to set up isolation facility
Ruto apologises to Northern Kenya for marginalisation
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Ruto apologises to Northern Kenya for marginalisation
Child offenders law tested as eight students are linked to school fire
By Rosa Agutu 4 hrs ago
Child offenders law tested as eight students are linked to school fire
Laikipia leaders call for transparency on quarantine plans
By Gakuu Mathenge 4 hrs ago
Laikipia leaders call for transparency on quarantine plans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved