Recklessness and arrogance bad for Mbadi's presidential ambition

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Treasury Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi.[File,standard]

Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) John Mbadi has featured in the news for the last few weeks, courtesy of both obligation and choice. The ongoing energy-related challenges have naturally shone the spotlight on Mr Mbadi owing to his docket. He has been inevitably forced to explain the financial implications arising from the evolving fuel crisis.

The ongoing processing of the Finance Bill 2026 adds more inescapable public attention. The CS has been compelled to set the record straight, particularly rebutting what he considers propaganda against the Bill. With the ghosts of the infamous Finance Bill 2024 still looming large, and with the echoes of the June 2024-style protests being heard, the responsibility to provide clarity on the Bill assumes a particularly critical importance. Ironically, the CS now has to forestall a repeat of the crisis that paved his way into the government.

But it is the visibility occasioned by choice that deserves close attention. The CS has found himself in the eye of the storm and is playing both offensively and defensively in the political field. Some remarks he made while attending an ODM meeting at the Coast not so long ago rubbed some people the wrong way.

The remarks were variously interpreted by some as being unkind and demeaning to former ODM party leader Raila Odinga. Mbadi insinuated that he played a role towards making the late Raila the unmatched politician that he was. Further, the framing of his appeal to ODM to chart a post-Raila life sounded a bit insensitive. His remarks attracted vicious response, including from the Raila family; his wife, Ida Odinga and her two children; Winnie Odinga, and Raila Odinga Junior.

The CS has made public his political ambitions, running for the presidency, arguably the most difficult job to get, in 2032. Judging by his stint in the Broad-Based Government so far, especially in the last few weeks, the CS should work on some elements of his personality. He easily comes out as both reckless and arrogant, qualities that are inimical to his own declared ambition.

Mbadi’s recklessness is best evidenced by his persistent lapse in judgment. More than enough times, the CS has voiced some positions in a manner viewed as politically unsettling. In July last year, he questioned the sustainability of free education, a matter of great public interest. The public uproar his comments triggered forced President William Ruto into damage control mode, giving assurance that free education is here to stay.

Most recently, he publicly dampened the public mood by dismissing any possibility of reviewing fuel prices after the uproar occasioned by the May 2025 review. The CS insisted that no review would be done before June. Shortly after, a minimal review was done following pressure from the public transport operators.

The complexity of politics demands a certain degree of caution and tact. It is not always politically wise to voice factual information, and much less when such communication torpedoes the hope that politics is supposed to radiate.

The arrogance of CS Mbadi is best evidenced by both his choice of words and demeanour. He comes out as a bit condescending, unnecessarily confrontational, and dismissive. For instance, how he dismisses some individuals as too inexperienced to advise him would be better left unvoiced.

If Mbadi truly intends to pursue his stated ambition, he should be advised to tame his arrogance and recklessness. He should acquire a different comportment, reflecting the stature of what he yearns to be.