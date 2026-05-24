Local investors: The builders Kenya cannot afford to lose

A section of the 27km Nairobi Expressway, July 31, 2022. [PSCU]

There is an old proverb that says a village that burns its own granary will go hungry regardless of how good the harvest was.

Kenya is enacting that proverb in real time. The granary, in this case, is the domestic private capital that is quietly financing roads, stadiums, military homes, farms, and hotel beds that hold this economy together. And the fire is the narrative we keep setting around the people who built it.