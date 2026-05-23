OCS arrest for freeing protesters betrays political hand in the NPS

The midnight home arrest of Police OCS Dishon Angoya during another week of protests, perhaps not wholly surprising, was still unsettling. What does it reveal about how State power is being exercised?
Netizens woke to read a police signal reporting the Chief Inspector had been arrested for allegedly abusing his office by unlawfully releasing 64 protesters detained on Monday, 18 May.
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