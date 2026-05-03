The most dangerous curse is the one we pronounce on ourselves

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But the sanctuary is not an ordinary place; it is a dedicated space with a moral seriousness that does not bend to human convenience. [Istock]

You do not need a ritual to come under a curse. In many of our communities, when misfortune strikes, when a business collapses, a family fractures, or a public figure falls from grace, the instinct is almost automatic: we look outward.

Someone must have bewitched them. An enemy must be at work. An elder must have spoken ill. We search for a curse that originated elsewhere.

But Scripture itself unsettles that assumption. When the Apostle Paul asked the Galatians, “You foolish Galatians, who bewitched you?” he did not have witches in mind. He was confronting their folly, their drift into error, and the dark effects of that foolishness which had destabilised them from within.

What if the most potent curse does not come from witches or angry elders? Just as the proverb reminds us that a foolish person destroys their own house with their own hands, a curse, too, can be self-authored.

And once that possibility is admitted, the conversation shifts from speculation about enemies to examination of conduct. The question is no longer, “Who has done this to us?” but, “What have we set in motion ourselves?”

For there is a moral order woven into life that does not require announcement, yet never fails in execution. It works through choices quietly, steadily, and often unnoticed. Over time, those choices gather consequences. What begins as an advantage matures into exposure; what feels like control turns into collapse.

A life, an institution, even a nation can move from strength to ruin not by external attack, but by internal contradiction. No rituals or incantations, just accumulated choices that return to us not as mystical pronouncements, but as consequences we can no longer evade.

Consider greed. It is not merely the desire to have more; it is the decision to take more than one’s rightful share. It is eating beyond what belongs to you, stretching your hand into what is meant for others, and calling it success.

In a nation where a few accumulate beyond measure while many struggle for the basics of life, greed is not just a personal flaw; it becomes structural. It distorts policy, corrupts institutions, and redefines fairness. It builds towers that appear impressive but are hollow at the core. In time, those towers collapse not because someone cursed them, but because they were built on extraction rather than justice.

The pride you wear in the name of power ushers you into a divinely sanctioned darkness. You do not need priests to pronounce anything over you; they meet you already undone! Falsehood compounds the damage.

Every meeting convened to manipulate truth, every scheme designed to control people through lies, adds another fracture to the foundation. Lies are not harmless instruments; they are fissures. Time widens them. At the appointed moment, the heat escapes, and the burn is as lethal. Pride, then, is not simply a weakness; it is a destructive force set in motion from within.

Then there is the treatment of the poor. Oppression is not always loud or violent; often it is administrative. It hides in decisions that consistently disadvantage the vulnerable. It is found in wages that cannot sustain life, tax systems that impoverish, and opportunities reserved for the already privileged.

The poor do not need to utter a curse; their pain carries its own verdict. The oppressed need not pronounce judgment; their distress rises swiftly to the throne of God. The tears of the oppressed and their children are not vague signals; they are precise. They carry names. They know their address.

There is a moral speed to suffering. What is dismissed in policy rooms is recorded in the courts of God. The cry of the oppressed is not noise; it is testimony. And it does not expire with political terms or professional exits. It does not return void; it arrives and completes its work.

Religiousness, too, can become part of the problem when it is reduced to performance. Using the name of God in vain is not only about careless speech; it includes a calculated display. It is the spectacle of public worship without private integrity, standing in sacred spaces, speaking holy words, while living unholy lives.

It is invoking God as a witness to righteousness while practicing injustice behind the scenes. This is not faith; it is theater. And when theater is mistaken for faith, it corrodes the conscience. It creates the illusion that proximity to the sacred is the same as obedience to it.

But the sanctuary is not an ordinary place; it is a dedicated space with a moral seriousness that does not bend to human convenience. The sacred does not become harmless simply because it is familiar. To stand in the house of worship, suspend its sanctity, and speak lies or spew hatred is not without consequence.

When God’s name is used to sanitise injustice, when worship becomes a cover for exploitation, when the sanctuary becomes a stage for hypocrisy, something deeper than reputation is at stake. The moral fabric itself begins to tear.

A most deceptive aspect of this downward path is that it does not feel like a decline in the beginning. Those walking it often appear to be thriving. But the God of the House of Prayer is not mocked.

Sometimes judgment is immediate, as with Ananias and Sapphira; at other times, it extends beyond the sanctuary into the places of work and life. Mene, Mene, Tekel, Peres need not be written on a wall; it can be directly enacted. Divine judgment has its own calendar; it does not run on human timelines.

Our national conversation must therefore mature. The question is not, “Who has cursed us?” but, “In what ways are we undermining ourselves?” Are we building systems that reward greed and call it ambition? Are we normalising the suffering of the poor and calling it economics? Are we performing religion while resisting righteousness? These are not abstract questions; they are moral diagnostics. Until we answer them honestly, we will continue to misread our condition.

The way forward is not fear, nor is it denial; it is repentance, not as a ritual, but as a reorientation. A turning from greed to stewardship, from oppression to justice, from performance to authenticity. This turning demands more than words; it requires structural change, personal humility, and moral courage.

In the end, the most dangerous curse is not the one spoken in secret by an unseen enemy. It is the one embodied, daily and deliberately, in the lives we choose to live. And unlike the threats we imagine from others, this one is entirely within our power to confront and to stop.

For when conduct and consequence finally meet, no defense will suffice. What we normalise, what we authorise, we inherit. A leader either disciplines itself in truth or is disciplined by the truth it refused.