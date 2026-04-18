Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

While Rwanda charts a clear path forward, Kenya is getting it all wrong

By Patrick Muinde | Apr. 18, 2026
Kigali Convention Centre at night on cloudy evening. The facility is designed to host a variety of events and is a top attraction in the city. [iStockphoto]

This week I found myself in Kigali, often referred to as the city on the hills. It has been almost a decade since the last time I was there in 2018. Coming from Nairobi, one of the unmistakable things that a visitor quickly notices in Kigali is the discernible order and greenery.

Yes, traffic slows down there at times and there are as many boda boda riders as they are in Nairobi, but rules are rules in Rwanda. The streets are clean and their markets orderly unlike heaps of garbage at various stages of decay that are a common scenes in Kenyan urban and peri-urban areas.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kigali Streets Rwanda GDP Kenya's GDP Singapore Dream
.

Latest Stories

When institutions fall, elections become engineered outcomes
When institutions fall, elections become engineered outcomes
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
16 mins ago
Inside DCI Amin's troubled record of collapsed cases, unanswered questions
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga
46 mins ago
CBE, social ills on the cross at drama festival
National
By Mike Kihaki
46 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside DCI Amin's troubled record of collapsed cases, unanswered questions
By David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga 46 mins ago
Inside DCI Amin's troubled record of collapsed cases, unanswered questions
CBE, social ills on the cross at drama festival
By Mike Kihaki 46 mins ago
CBE, social ills on the cross at drama festival
Fresh 'maandamano' threat fuels anxiety
By Josphat Thiong’o 46 mins ago
Fresh 'maandamano' threat fuels anxiety
Gachagua: Opposition to call protests over fuel prices, 'failing economy'
By Okumu Modachi 46 mins ago
Gachagua: Opposition to call protests over fuel prices, 'failing economy'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved